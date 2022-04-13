 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Record (UK)) Weeners Mystery of the Loch Ness monster has been solved, it may well be a 'whale's penis'. At least according to this professor's bizarre theory   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Weeners, Loch Ness Monster, professor's outlandish theory, Michael Sweet, Last week, Loch Ness monster, whale's penis, latest news, professor's tweets  
•       •       •

436 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 13 Apr 2022 at 10:20 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Loch Ness Monster might look like.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read this theory years ago. Well never know anyway. And now it's too late to prove his existence with pictures or video since it can all be created with consumer priced software.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FREE WILLY!!!

/sorry, couldnae help it, ken like?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh and it would be more like his trunk than his penis.
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well then,, I don't want to know what Bigfoot actually is then.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And San Diego was, of course, named after a whale's vagina.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You can't prove that which does not exist.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sure, that's plausible for monsters in the ocean.  Was it ever conceivable that Loch Ness had a whale in it (like by getting lost in the river or something) to get the myth started with an actual sighting?  Or still just "we've seen weird things in the ocean, ergo weird things must exist in the lake" morphed over time into stories of sightings that never happened.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Professor: The Loch Ness Monster is a whale's penis !
Me: What a dork.
 
Stantz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's eels. It's always been eels.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kolpanic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EwoksSuck: Well then,, I don't want to know what Bigfoot actually is then.


His real name is Darryl.
 
brilett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dude spends a lot of time thinking about whale's peni. Penises?
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Tonight's secret ingredient:  WHALE PENIS!!
 
Bslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brilett: Dude spends a lot of time thinking about whale's peni. Penises?


Penmoosen!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Moby's Dick?

/ From Hell's heart I stab at thee!
 
omg bbq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's always a whale penis in the end.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Sure, that's plausible for monsters in the ocean.  Was it ever conceivable that Loch Ness had a whale in it (like by getting lost in the river or something) to get the myth started with an actual sighting?  Or still just "we've seen weird things in the ocean, ergo weird things must exist in the lake" morphed over time into stories of sightings that never happened.


Conceivable? Absolutely.

So the myth shows a weird head popping out of the water, and also says the LNM has been seen jumping out of the water. 

So we got a whale penis and breeching. 

As for how would it get there? Well, check a map. You'll find Loch Ness isn't particularly far from the North Sea and connects directly via river (after another loch and a moray). Less than a dozen miles, if I'm not mistaken. 

If I were a betting man, guessing what kind of whale, I'd say it's probably an orca. Which are known to hang out in the northern portion of the north sea, near where Loch Ness is.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
vintage commercial - The New England Aquarium
Youtube ddBt5p-Uqew
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.