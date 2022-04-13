 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   The most Michigan story you're gonna see all day   (mlive.com) divider line
20
    More: Facepalm, Internet privacy, Michigan, Grand Traverse County, Michigan, Privacy policy, Privacy, illegal snowmobile drag race, Leelanau County, Michigan, Traverse City, Michigan  
•       •       •

1421 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2022 at 2:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it really still that cold there?
 
Mattix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way it could be more Michigan is if the winner of the race got a gift card to a dispensary.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love that they don't tell us WHICH lake so we can't all catch the fun next weekend.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid Rock tried to make a sled team from a bunch of moose and ended up hitting a truck load of Oberon? He was wearing a Pistons jersey at the time.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there were brandy manhattans involved and a decapitation due to a barbed wire fence it would be a Wisconsin story.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Lions announce they have traded for TLaw and the starting offensive line will be the Detroit Pee Wee Flag Football Team?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 279x180]


You posted a Yooper picture about Traverse City? WTF is wrong with you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, Traverse is boring as fark, so...
 
macadamnut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Is it really still that cold there?


Cold has nothing to do with it.  I've heard idiots up here talk about how you can sled across open water if you just go fast enough, "like a hydrofoil."

And somehow, at least one snowmobiler dies every single year in Maine.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

comrade: If there were brandy manhattans involved and a decapitation due to a barbed wire fence it would be a Wisconsin story.


Ya hey, der!
 
peg_leg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wait, that's my home county...which lake was it?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Could easily be Wisconsin.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The most Michigan story you're gonna see all day

Really, Subby?
Police in Grand Rapids, Michigan, set to release video of the deadly shooting during a traffic stop
"... a representative for Lyoya's family tells CNN he saw video of the shooting and believes the 26-year-old was killed 'execution-style.'"
 
MtnByker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Well, Traverse is boring as fark, so...


I'll give you a good Midwest....... Yeah-no. Traverse CITY has a ton to do year round.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jmr61: Could easily be Wisconsin.


Especially northern Wisconsin.
 
db2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mattix: The only way it could be more Michigan is if the winner of the race got a gift card to a dispensary.


And plotted to kidnap the governor on the way there.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Is it really still that cold there?


Down here near Detroit, it's supposed to snow next Monday :(
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Up until Covid hit, we used to take a guy's trip up to the UP to go snowmobiling nearly every winter. We'd usually stay in Ironwood, MI - about 15 - 20 guys. Being relative novices, we'd just rent some Ditch Pickles (Arctic Cat) and putter around, nothing too aggressive. We'd just snowmobile from bar to bar, drink, eat, snowmobile, play poker/darts/pull-tabs, and drink.

One year, a regular on past trips decides to invite his cousin, who is supposedly a legit professional snowmobile racer from North Dakota. They show up in the Mr. Snowmobile's rig with a $80K truck pulling a beautiful custom snowmobile trailer - covered in sponsor decals - with four high-performance sleds inside. We sort of roll our eyes and chuckle - this guy is going to get really bored hanging with us on the groomed trails all farking day.

So, they meet us at the rental shop near the trailhead and while we're inside getting paperwork done and picking our sleds, Mr. Snowmobile is getting antsy - he wants to get going and doesn't want to keep waiting for the group.

Just as we're finally getting everyone situated and in the starting line to head out, Mr. Snowmobile, pissed at how long it's taking, guns it and heads down the trail - an old abandoned railroad track - at top speed. We see him go about 200 yards and then up an over a little rise and disappear into the mist. We figure he'll beat us to the first bar by an hour,

Finally, the rest of the group is ready to go, so we take off at our typical leisurely pace. We go about 200 yards and up over a little rise, and look ahead a little ways and there's Mr. Snowmobile and he's got his sled wrapped around a tree. He hit a patch of ice on a corner too fast, lost control, and crashed his sled. Totaled it. We ended up towing him back to his trailer and, because he was so mad and embarrassed, he got back in his truck and went home.

He spent 7 hours driving from Grand Forks to Ironwood, to spend 3 minutes on the trail and destroyed his $25K snowmobile just for another 7 hour drive home pissed. We got quite a lot of mileage out of that story over the weekend,
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.