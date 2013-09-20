 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 49 of WW3: Biden says Russia is committing genocide, the Presidents of the Baltics and Poland journey to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy, and the possible chemical attack in Mariupol is still being investigated. It's your Wednesday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Ukraine, President of the United States, Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, Russian PresidentVladimir Putin, Vice President of the United States, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych, Russia  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!!!

Mariupol:
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych has has said that after a "risky maneuver" the last remaining defenders of the besieged port city of Mariupol have been able to join forces.
Arestovych said Wednesday that "in Mariupol, as a result of a risky maneuver, units of the 36th Independent Marine Brigade broke through to [join] the Azov regiment."
Both units have been involved in a last-ditch attempt to resist a Russian offensive against the city that has lasted well over a month.
"This is what happens when officers do not lose their heads, but firmly maintain command and control of the troops," Arestovych said.
CNN cannot independently confirm the details of the operation. Members of the Marine unit posted a video statement on Tuesday saying they would hold on "until the end," despite being surrounded by Russian forces and running low on supplies.
On his Facebook account, Arestovych said that the Azov regiment had "received substantial reinforcements ... the 36th brigade avoided defeat and received additional serious opportunities, in fact, gained a second chance."
Arestovych claimed that "the defenders of the city, now together, seriously strengthened their defense area."
The defenders of the city, where some 100,000 civilians remain trapped amid widespread devastation, have been fighting to hold parts of the port and Azovstal, a giant steel factory that lies on Mariupol's eastern outskirts.
The Russian military claimed in a statement Wednesday that 1,026 Ukrainian Marines -- including 162 officers and 47 women servicemembers -- had surrendered in the vicinity of the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, a claim that could not be verified.
Russia has focused an intense propaganda effort around the battle for Mariupol, claiming to have seized key positions in the city, even as Ukrainian forces have continued to hold out.
Some background: Independent analysis of the situation in Mariupol on Sunday published by the Institute for the Study of War assessed that the defense of Mariupol had reached a critical stage.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said "tens of thousands" have died in Mariupol, a figure that cannot be independently verified.


Questions over chemical weapon use:Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he cannot say with certainty if chemical weapons were used in the besieged city of Mariupol. His comments follow unverified reports of a possible such strike in the city. The US and the UK said they were working to verify the details but have not confirmed their use.
Biden labels atrocities "genocide":The US President said the atrocities being uncovered in Ukraine qualify as genocide, a designation he'd previously avoided but said he now believes is warranted as scenes of devastation emerge from towns previously overrun by Russian troops. It was a dramatic rhetorical escalation in the US view of what is happening on the ground and garnered near-immediate praise from Zelensky. The US government rarely uses the term genocide.
Macron declines to use term "genocide": In an interview with public broadcaster France 2, the French President rejected the use of the term "genocide" to describe Russian atrocities in Ukraine. "I want to continue to try, as much as I can, to stop this war and rebuild peace. I am not sure that an escalation of rhetoric serves that cause," he said.
Nearly 200 children killed in conflict: Some 191 children have been killed and 349 others injured in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, Ukrainian prosecutors said in a news release on Wednesday. The burnt bodies of a 16-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were found in the villages of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, and Korolivka, in western Ukraine, the statement added.
No evacuation routes opened: There will be no evacuation corridors for civilians in Ukraine on Wednesday, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement. Vereshchuk blamed Russian troops for creating a dangerous situation along the routes.
Russia begins redeploying forces:Satellite images captured on Mondayshow Russian forces redeploying and moving into eastern Ukraine. The deployments consist of dozens of armored vehicles, troops with tents and support equipment, the images appear to show.
Negotiations flounder: Putin said peace talks with Ukraine had hit "a dead end" and vowed he "will not stop military operations" until Moscow succeeds. He appeared next to his ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. According to Zelensky, "negotiations are extremely difficult" but "they are ongoing."
Putin ally held:Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Russian Ukrainian politician and oligarch, has been detained in a "special operation," Zelensky said. The President has proposed swapping Medvedchuk for captured Ukrainian prisoners of war. Prior to Russia's invasion, Medvedchuk had faced allegations of treason in Ukraine.
European presidents to meet Zelensky:The presidents of the Baltic states and Poland are on their way to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to meet with Zelensky.
New US military assistance:The US is expected to announce it is sending hundreds of millions of dollars in new military assistance to Ukraine soon, according to two sources familiar with the package. The final amount is expected to be close to $700 million.
On the ground:The Ukrainian military reported heavy fighting in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, saying a five-hour battle took place in the Polohy district as Ukrainian forces tried to liberate the area. Polohy is northeast of the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol.

The Russian Embassy in Washington said statements by US State Department spokesman Ned Price about the possibility of Russia using chemical weapons in Ukraine were "provocative" and "idle," in comments posted on Facebook late Tuesday.
"We took note of the provocative statements made by Press Secretary of the U.S. Department of State Ned #Price at a briefing on April 12," the embassy said.
"Ned Price once again distinguished himself by his idle talk, not substantiated by a single piece of evidence."
The embassy said the Russian armed forces "do not and cannot have any chemical warfare agents at their disposal because our country eliminated all chemical weapons stockpiles back in 2017."
"The information confirmed by the Russian Defence Ministry on the preparation of provocations by Ukrainian radicals with the use of chemicals is disturbing. We also have questions about the origin of these substances," the embassy added.
The comments were in response to Price saying the US is "concerned" that Russia "may seek to resort to chemical weapons," during a briefing on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday the atrocities being uncovered in Ukraine qualify as genocide, saying "it's become clearer and clearer that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is just trying to wipe out even the idea of being Ukrainian."
Here's how we got to this point:
The US President first referenced genocide on Tuesday when talking about rising gas prices.
Later he reiterated his assessment to reporters, saying the "evidence is mounting, it's different than it was last week, the more evidence that's coming out."
Biden has previously stopped short of calling what is underway in Ukraine a genocide. His aides have said it doesn't yet rise to the level.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - who has also used the term - thanked Biden for using it, saying they were "true words of a true leader."
Last week, Zelensky accused Russia of committing genocide after a number of civilian bodies were uncovered in Bucha following the withdrawal of Russian troops.
Other world leaders, such as the UK's Boris Johnson and Poland's Andrzej Duda, have also used the word "genocide" to describe Russian actions in Ukraine.
What is genocide?
Genocide became a crime in 1948, with a UN treaty describing it "as a crime committed with the intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, in whole or in part."
Atrocities include killing members of a group or causing serious bodily or mental harm.
The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide was adopted by the United Nations after World War II.
Genocide has often been described as the "crime of crimes."
The word genocide was coined by Polish lawyer Raphäel Lemkin in 1944 to describe the Nazi's systematic attempt to eradicate Jews from Europe during the Holocaust.
Genocide is difficult to prove in court because "intent" has to be established, according to the UN. Countries even differ over the exact definition of genocide.
When has the US used the term before?
The US government rarely designates atrocities using the term genocide.
Recent previous examples include the Chinese campaign against Uyghur Muslims and Myanmar's persecution of the Muslim minority Rohingya.
The US designation does not carry any legal ramifications but does carry significant weight as Biden seeks to rally countries behind a strategy of isolating and punishing Moscow.
Some experts say it is too early to make the determination with certainty in Ukraine, but the issue should be "rigorously" investigated.

State Border Guard Service: Ukraine nationalizes 10 Russian ships. 8 Russian cargo ships and 2 tankers that were in Odesa ports for maintenance will now "serve in the interests of Ukraine to restore its economy," the State Border Guard Service said on April 13.

Ukraine's Air Force: 300th Russian aerial target destroyed since beginning of war. As of April 12, the destruction of a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 military aircraft by Ukrainian forces was the 300th target downed. These are the indicative estimates by Ukraine's military.

Ambassador: Ukraine invited Scholz to Kyiv. According to the German newspaper Der Spiegel, Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said Kyiv would be happy to welcome German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks on assistance with heavy weapons. Earlier, the German newspaper Bild said Kyiv had rejected a visit by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier over his "close ties to Russia" in the past.

#Russian propagandists faked a video and overlaid it with @BBCNews-style credits to blame #Ukraine for the rocket attacks on civilians in #Kramatorsk. Now this video is being actively rebroadcast by pro-Kremlin propagandists. There is no such video on the official BBC website.

#Ukrainian intelligence reports that #Russia's leadership ordered to destroy any evidence of its army's crimes and therefore uses mobile crematoriums. In particular, in #Mariupol 13 mobile crematoriums were recorded to carry out street cleansing of the bodies of dead civilians.

#Japan has received an unofficial invitation to join the trilateral defense alliance #AUKUS, formed by #Australia, #Britain and the #UnitedStates in 2021.

The #Dutch government has arrested 20 yachts linked to #Russian businessmen. The yachts will remain under arrest until sanctions against #Russia are lifted.

"#Berlin will supply weapons to the war zone, despite the fact that this is contrary to the security philosophy that #Germany adhered until recently," German President Steinmeier said at a joint press conference with #Polish President Andrzej Duda in #Warsaw.

General Atomics ready to send unmanned aircraft to Ukraine if it gets US approval.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The embassy said the Russian armed forces "do not and cannot have any chemical warfare agents at their disposal because our country eliminated all chemical weapons stockpiles back in 2017."



BULLLLLLLLLLLLLshiat!
 
OSINTechnical: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing, April 12 (summary)

https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/2997296/senior-defense-official-holds-a-background-briefing-april-12-2022/

"There -- I want to stress again that we have from the very beginning, we have said that these are sovereign decisions that nations can make and we respect them, and if a nation wants to provide fixed-wing fighter aircraft to Ukraine, then that's up to them to decide and for them to speak to and again, our objection to the previous proposal was that the country in question expressed a desire to transfer them to our custody for us to deliver to Ukraine. That is what we objected to. We did not object to the idea of the provision of fixed-wing aircraft to Ukraine, and that would be a decision in this case for Slovakia to make. I am not aware of any discussions that we are having with Slovakia with respect to this particular idea. But we certainly would not object to it. We have no right to object to it, and that would be for, you know, for, in this case, Slovakia to determine how much they wanted to do how many aircraft, when and how they would get into Ukraine. That's not -- to the best of my knowledge, we are not involved in in any discussions in helping facilitate that movement.

I know of no discussions about potential backfill for this proposal. In fact, I mean, I don't believe we're actively tracking this idea of Slovakia providing the MiGs. I'm not aware of any discussions with the Slovakians over this potential transfer."
 
Visegrad24 summarizes Putin's asinine speech:

Putin justifying the war...
- "the main goal is to help people"
- "we were forced to do it"
- "we couldn't put up with it any longer"
- "a clash was inevitable"
- "it was just a matter of time"
- "we didn't have a choice, this was the right thing to do"
 
https://twitter.com/amichaistein1/status/1514178422037262337?s=21&t=OKreGzZP_v5S-l8m2ULFYg

#BREAKING: Sweden will apply for NATO membership in June - @SvD
 
No follow-up about those Russian bombers, or why NATO's aerial forces went dark. I guess we have to presume it's good news. Waking up to no mushroom clouds in great news.
 
NEW: The Biden administration is poised to dramatically expand the scope of weapons it's providing Ukraine, U.S. officials say, potentially sending Mi-17 helicopters that can be equipped to attack vehicles, armored Humvees and a range of other arms.  Pentagon looks to vastly expand weapons for Ukraine New possible $750 million defence package could include (not finalised):
-Helicopters that can be equipped to launch ground attacks
-Humvees
-Howitzer artillery
-Coastal defence drones
-CBRN suits

The NATO Strike Group lead by the U.S Navy's Harry S. Truman Aircraft Carrier has reportedly left the Adriatic off the Coast of Italy and entered into the Mediterranean Sea more than likely planning to head East towards the Greek Islands where a NATO Destroyer Group currently is. The CSG's Departure from the Adriatic Sea is evident by the flights of U.S Navy C-2 Greyhounds which are used to deliver; People, Supplies, and Mail to Carriers while at Sea, that have begun to shift from the Adriatic to the Northern Mediterranean Sea over the last few days. The Truman CSG which was Fast Deployed to the Adriatic Sea by the DOD, after tensions flared before the Russian Invasion of Ukraine, is according to The Pentagon suppose to stay in the Mediterranean Sea and European Operational Theater until at least August of this year.

There are Unconfirmed reports that Rail Networks across Poland and other Eastern European Countries in the last week or so have begun to experience Significant Delays due to the High Volume of NATO Military Equipment heading East towards The Baltics and the Ukrainian Border. This is to be expected due to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine and NATO beginning to bolster defenses on the Eastern Front in preparation for possible Escalation in the East, but Delays seems to be increasing possibly due to Military Equipment being given to Ukraine now included.

Zelenskyy: "True words of a true leader @POTUS. Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities."

Zelensky: "To fear nothing. To protect what's yours. To unite the whole world around you. This is about us. To be brave is to be Ukraine."
 
Olga of Kyiv gets busy. Must watch video.

TW: Violence, gore.

https://twitter.com/pilotmsv/status/1513131559834079234

Transcript:

Olga of Kyiv, seen battered but defiant:
"For centuries, these swine called us "little Russians", trampled on our flag, mocked our language and created a funny image of a Ukrainian with herring, lard, and dumplings. Being subjugated under the drunken hiccups and sounds of Russian "harmony", they starved us, crucified us in blood in torture chambers, and sent us to the permafrost of the Siberian prison camps.

They killed us until something terrible awoke in a peaceful farming nation. Something had been dormant in the depths of the Dnipro cliffs for centuries. An original and ancient Ukrainian god.

And now we are reaping our bloody harvest. (*slits throat of Russian soldier*)

You will all be killed in memory of Bucha, Irpin, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Mariupol. You will all be killed. Your corpses, like the worst carrion, will rot in the fields, along roads and in forests. They will be eaten by dogs and wild animals. Your mothers will wait for you in Tver, Pskov, and Ryazan, but you, you sons of biatches, will never return home.

Welcome to Hell."

/ if I could figure out how to embed it, I would
// if I could find it on YouTube, I would
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Olga of Kyiv gets busy. Must watch video.

TW: Violence, gore.
.....
/ if I could figure out how to embed it, I would
// if I could find it on YouTube, I would


Please don't.  You've provided the link for those interested.
 
We're seriously squabbling over using the term 'genocide'??   Wtf France?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The NATO Strike Group lead by the U.S Navy's Harry S. Truman Aircraft Carrier has reportedly left the Adriatic off the Coast of Italy and entered into the Mediterranean Sea more than likely planning to head East towards the Greek Islands where a NATO Destroyer Group currently is.


NATO is generating some pretty substantial maritime power with significant land attack capability
 
Morning all.

Zelensky is offering up the Quisling captured yesterday to Putin for Ukrainian POWs
 
Thank you again VHTS for the morning breakdown. This is some dark stuff, I really appreciate the digestible bullet points so I can look at them one at a time individually.
 
somedude210: Morning all.

Zelensky is offering up the Quisling captured yesterday to Putin for Ukrainian POWs


We all know that the only reason Putin would take him back would be to waste a bullet.
 
somedude210: Morning all.

Zelensky is offering up the Quisling captured yesterday to Putin for Ukrainian POWs


Yo Vova, take this prick before my men castrate him and slit his throat, k?
 
Coastal defense drones are good news.
I hope they get enough fast enough, the next while is shaping up to be difficult.
 
Has anyone seen anything regarding a drive south to relive Mariupol? There's gotta be something that can be done to support them?
 
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So here are some that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.
 
I have reached the "why the fark isn't my government leading the charge for full sanctioning of Russia and expulsion of all Russian nationals" point.  Russia should not exist as far as the civilized world is concerned.
 
Unfortunately the big missing piece is Europe cutting off gas and oil purchases.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Olga of Kyiv gets busy. Must watch video.

TW: Violence, gore.

https://twitter.com/pilotmsv/status/1513131559834079234

Transcript:

Olga of Kyiv, seen battered but defiant:
"For centuries, these swine called us "little Russians", trampled on our flag, mocked our language and created a funny image of a Ukrainian with herring, lard, and dumplings. Being subjugated under the drunken hiccups and sounds of Russian "harmony", they starved us, crucified us in blood in torture chambers, and sent us to the permafrost of the Siberian prison camps.

They killed us until something terrible awoke in a peaceful farming nation. Something had been dormant in the depths of the Dnipro cliffs for centuries. An original and ancient Ukrainian god.

And now we are reaping our bloody harvest. (*slits throat of Russian soldier*)

You will all be killed in memory of Bucha, Irpin, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Mariupol. You will all be killed. Your corpses, like the worst carrion, will rot in the fields, along roads and in forests. They will be eaten by dogs and wild animals. Your mothers will wait for you in Tver, Pskov, and Ryazan, but you, you sons of biatches, will never return home.

Welcome to Hell."



That's some damned effective nervenkrieg.
 
somedude210: Morning all.

Zelensky is offering up the Quisling captured yesterday to Putin for Ukrainian POWs


And this is the only reason to not kill invading POWs. They deserve death. But Ukraine's captured soldiers deserve life.
 
LL316: somedude210: Morning all.

Zelensky is offering up the Quisling captured yesterday to Putin for Ukrainian POWs

And this is the only reason to not kill invading POWs. They deserve death. But Ukraine's captured soldiers deserve life.


Uh, no. That's not the only reason.
 
That video is wonderful.  Hopefully someone like Anonymous can break into Russian TV and broadcast  it during the dinner hour.
 
Shock434: Has anyone seen anything regarding a drive south to relive Mariupol? There's gotta be something that can be done to support them?


There were a couple of reports about heavy fighting northwest of Mariupol. Ukraine has been pushing south and east from Zaporizhia. The latest fighting was reportedly in Polohy- about 100 km from Mariupol.

Russia risks having all of the units in Crimea and west of the Dnieper cut off if Ukraine's offensive succeeds if reaching the coast from Zaporizhia. They'll be forced to divert resources from Mariupol (and Berdyansk) to deal with this threat. Ukrainian success would also put "paid" to the land-corridor-to-Crimea dream for Russia.

It's likely all they can currently accomplish to help Mariupol. If Ukraine could temporarily gain air superiority in the south east, it might be possible to air-drop food, ammunition, and other supplies to the defenders, but it may not be worth risking a big chunk of Ukraine's remaining air assets. I'm glad I don't have to make that decision.

Longer term, the war seems to be evolving from a fencing match, where Ukraine's military has the advantage in mobility and expertise, to more of a "two cats in a sack" fight (which favors Russia's numerical advantage). Ukraine will have to modify their tactics to maintain their momentum- and they'll need a lot more "misplaced" tanks and donated aircraft to succeed without losing too many troops.
 
raerae1980: We're seriously squabbling over using the term 'genocide'??   Wtf France?


Using terms like 'genocide' and 'war crimes trials' will make Pooty-Poot desperate to avoid the hangman's noose.  He'll fight to the last Russian conscript, and then, perhaps, try to go nuclear.  We'll all go together when we go.  .
 
Heard Biden's comments including the "Genocide" statement. First of all, Stevie Wonder could clearly see the genocide before Biden saw fit to play Captain Obvious. Second, he only mentioned it in the context of desperately trying to deflect blame for the inflation that began long before Russia even started massing troops on the Ukrainian border, which Stevie could also see.
 
From ISW:

The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence also claimed on April 12 that Russian troops continued to struggle with low morale and that promised financial incentives to participate in combat in Ukraine have not been delivered to some units as promised.[2] The report stated that servicemen of the 47th Guards Tank Division of the 1st Tank Army failed to receive promised additional payment for participating in operations in Ukraine and that military leadership ignored appeals for payments.[3] The Ukrainian GUR claims that Russian troops are refusing to participate in fighting due to the number of bodies returning to Russia from Ukraine and that the Russian military is shipping bodies in smaller batches to avoid causing panic in local communities.

I really hope this is true.
 
Again, what absolutely drives me mental here, is that 30 years ago, these were fellow countrymen. Mind you, after a pretty horrific introduction to the USSR systems of 'industrialization' that wanted to clear out Ukraine a bit with keyed and man-made famines, so that the Ukrainians knew who their bosses were. But after all that, they were still countrymen...that Russia itself has always sort of been jealous of. Ukraine being where they kept a lot of the history at, and Moscow being not even a bunch of ruts in the road when it was founded.

That Ukraine is offering any sort of quarter at this point is a wonder, especially given the history of blood and tears, and the recent atrocities on top of it.
 
