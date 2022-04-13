 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hero New Jersey school teacher saves student's life when student was choking. With video goodness   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well done!
 
COVID19
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
awesome! also, they have cameras in the classrooms?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Kids are idiots.

Fortunately, some teachers are not.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
kid was smart looking for help.  an adult probably would've died because they didn't want to either:

A) embarrass themselves
B) don't want to inconvenience anyone
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All I see is a democrat getting their wish
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bottlecaps are yummy candy but not sure why you would want to swallow one whole, they are great to savor.

Especially cola flavored, not easy to find anymore though.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Bottlecaps are yummy candy but not sure why you would want to swallow one whole, they are great to savor.

Especially cola flavored, not easy to find anymore though.


Csb. I had some bottle caps yesterday. I saw them as I walked out of the store and hadn't had them in years and couldn't resist. They're so good.

You can't dump the box into your mouth, though. That sugar dust is always going to make you cough. He didn't consider that.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They way she cradled his face...
It's obvious she's a pedophile.

/relax. I'm kidding.
//great, passionate teacher
///good head on her shoulders as well
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: They way she cradled his face...
It's obvious she's a pedophile.

/relax. I'm kidding.
//great, passionate teacher
///good head on her shoulders as well


Good head and passionate about children?  Have a seat over there.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
zero back-blow attempts

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: kid was smart looking for help.  an adult probably would've died because they didn't want to either:

A) embarrass themselves
B) don't want to inconvenience anyone


NCSB: having lunch with mother and wife, wife suddenly stands up, grabbing at her throat. "HUNGH! HUNGH!"
She's obviously 1) choking 2) losing her wits

The good thing* is that I'm familiar with the Heimlich maneuver, and having a martial arts background, I'm familiar with body-mechanics and some body part locations, so I move into action.
Honestly, a good director would have slowed down the movement with some gung Ho music.
I reach her, wrap my arms around her, place my fist against her solar plexus and gave her a yank!
She was still choking.
That's when I freaked out, grabbed her tightly again and REALLY yanked harder and upwards this time, ready to go for a third time, when she spits something out of her mouth and drops to the floor, catching her breath.

/*thankful
//if you aren't familiar with the maneuver, do familiarize yourself with it, it could be a once in a lifetime thing, or maybe even never, but you don't know how go you might save
///I could have lost her that day
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Glad the teacher was able to help. The kids were unsure what to do. Scary situation for everyone.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Warthog: Resident Muslim: They way she cradled his face...
It's obvious she's a pedophile.

/relax. I'm kidding.
//great, passionate teacher
///good head on her shoulders as well

Good head and passionate about children?  Have a seat over there.


Heh. I was waiting for someone to continue the joke, but was expecting "good head on her shoulder? You mean the kid's??"

Seriously, though, bless her. It's not an easy thing to do, especially in a moment of pressure/panic.
 
FightDirector
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My experience working with schools may have made me too cynical, but I'm now fully expecting a follow-up where the teacher is reprimanded or fired for touching a student.  I would like to feel good about this story, and all I can think of is how it can blow up in the teacher's face.

/taught kids stage falls and rolls, and had to repeatedly fight to be allowed to be allowed to put hands on the kids in the role of spotter and safety. It was always a struggle with the district, every time; they'd rather a kid fall and get hurt than have the optics of a teacher touching students even to keep them from getting hurt
 
