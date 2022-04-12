 Skip to content
(NL Times (Netherlands))   Amsterdam will ban tourists from 'coffeeshops' but will put up signs informing them of street drug dealers who will be only too willing to sell them more than cannabis   (nltimes.nl) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now that marijuana is becoming more universally acceptable, Amsterdam is only going to have legal prostitution going for it.

//Actually, Amsterdam is lovely.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought this was already the case for a few years now, that you need a dutch ID. Or were there city/district/regional exceptions?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's not about keeping the tourists away from the drugs.

It's about keeping the drug dealers & tourists away from the locals.
 
