This is what a $3.5 million cat tower looks like
    Amusing, Bedroom, Acre, Rooms, corner lot home, Virtual tour, large vessel, unique property, mega yacht dockage  
1555 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2022 at 8:28 AM (1 hour ago)



41 Comments
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty colorful.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone barfed on the pool deck.



Looks like someone barfed on the pool deck.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG that place looks like Walt Disney threw up. Fitting its in Fla.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did they show any of the bathrooms? I'll bet it's like trying to take a dump in an acid trip.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]


Looks like someone barfed on the pool deck.


More than once.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Neat, someone made a Ft Lauderdale Barbie Dream House IRL.

Wait, where's Ken?
 
efefvoC
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm not seeing the cat tower thing; my cats have much better taste than this.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Color overload. I would be dizzy and vomiting constantly, especially in the kitchen:
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't hate it but if I had that kind of money I want someplace where I can't see any neighbors even if I was standing on my roof.
 
vdrog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Full gut - nice lot though.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: Color overload. I would be dizzy and vomiting constantly, especially in the kitchen:
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 800x533]


Looks like someone ate an entire box of the high end crayons and threw up there already.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Netrngr: OMG that place looks like Walt Disney threw up. Fitting its in Fla.


The End (1978) - The Coward's Way Out Scene (3/11) | Movieclips
Youtube JuxyMqr7FNA
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure photo 17 is an elevator. Wonder why it's not mentioned?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I guess tacky can be a kind of ethos.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Someone had way too much fun with the themes tab in the Sims.
 
Ant
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: Color overload. I would be dizzy and vomiting constantly, especially in the kitchen:
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 800x533]


That's a tiny kitchen for a $3.5 million dollar house. That might even be smaller than the kitchen in my 1350 sqft house
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Pretty colorful.


Blinding!
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Honestly, once all the furniture is out, you replace a couple carpets and take some buckets of neutral paint, and that place can be really nice.
 
synithium
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lovely; as if the Kool-Aid man ate an entire barrel of skittles and then projectile vomited a rainbow house.

Be the envy of neighbors!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Paywall site, so I thought I'd post the images here to save you the hassle...

Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How to let visitors know you're colorblind without telling them you're colorblind.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: Color overload. I would be dizzy and vomiting constantly, especially in the kitchen:
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 800x533]


I'm less farky than most when it comes to these houses, everyone has their own taste and decor that can be removed or updated but WOW.
If it was only the outside I would like it, everyday feeling like vacation but the inside is like a bad acid trip
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
3.5 mil and the washer and dryer are in the garage with a drop off step 1 foot away?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ant: Walker: Color overload. I would be dizzy and vomiting constantly, especially in the kitchen:
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 800x533]

That's a tiny kitchen for a $3.5 million dollar house. That might even be smaller than the kitchen in my 1350 sqft house


It's a rental house so kitchen is very low priority.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pictures don't do the house justice - here's a short animated clip

i.gifer.com
 
kobrakai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Pretty UGLY colorful.


FTFY
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.it
 
thornhill
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How about the fact that it has cheap tile flooring throughout the house. So weird.

It's a total gut.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.com
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In the back of my mind I hear Jeff Goldblum talking about the designer. "He was so concerned about if he could, he never asked himself if he should."
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thornhill: How about the fact that it has cheap tile flooring throughout the house. So weird.

It's a total gut.


That's so you can just hose the whole place down.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How to piss off your neighbors in color

"Hey, Freakstorm.  Welcome to the neighborhood.  We've got a bunch of contractors who can fix that paint job on the dock."
Eh, I kind of like it.  I'm looking forward to when it fades.  Maybe add those fake balloons everywhere and a giant mirror ball on the roof.
"Whelp.  Be a stranger, Freakstorm."
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"So, what do you want the color scheme to be?"
"Yes"
 
morg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Did they show any of the bathrooms? I'll bet it's like trying to take a dump in an acid trip.


I'm guessing they didn't have time to clean up the piles of coke before the photographer showed up.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1986 called and they want their Memphis Group shat...
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Paywall site, so I thought I'd post the images here to save you the hassle...

[Fark user image 425x223]
[Fark user image 425x239]
[Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 425x239]


Zillow is paywall?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ychef.files.bbci.co.uk
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
 I think I found the current owner.

Fark user image
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Walker: Color overload. I would be dizzy and vomiting constantly, especially in the kitchen:
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 800x533]

Looks like someone ate an entire box of the high end crayons and threw up there already.


Kind of expensive for a retired Marine.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

madgonad: The Pope of Manwich Village: Paywall site, so I thought I'd post the images here to save you the hassle...

[Fark user image 425x223]
[Fark user image 425x239]
[Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 425x239]

Zillow is paywall?


Fark user image
 
