(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for April 13 is bemuse, as in: Some of the farm animal sounds are oinks, while others bemuse   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some will stand agog, bemused,
As Elon Musk again excused,
Runs his scams and runs away
Twitterpating yet today
Regaling all of genius on a spectrum

Putin in his tower posing
First then next his generals hosing
Lubi-yanka cells get full
Because o the Ukraine tractor pull
Off to Kolyma with all! An icy prison

From Fark I get my daily dose
My drug of choice, I hold it close
News of the World, but not by Queen
Dancing cross my puter screen
I too bemused by MerriamWebsterism.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Aren't cats more like farm employees?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Journal Entry, Day 266: So far, no treatments have worked. Patient is still submitting fark headlines with clear evidence of delusional thinking  - in this case, the patient fervently believes that they're a dictionary.


Funny tho."
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Covid-19, the economy, AIDS, the closing of Toys R Us, the genocide in Ukraine: all things I blame on these half assed dictionary pun headlines.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Matt Belamy, Chris Wolstenholme, and Dominic Howard decided one day that they wanted to bemuse"
 
