(Guardian)   IPhone maker Pegatron halts Shanghai production due to Covid lockdown, career in Transformer pornography may be over as well   (theguardian.com) divider line
13
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby you magnificent bastard
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Subby you magnificent bastard


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

I'm seeing Cyborg Katy Sagal with a strap-on.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pegatron is the name of my... well, my kinky robot neighbor.  For a, ahem, "well oiled machine" I wish he'd be a little quieter.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pegatron, sort of like Soundwave, but the smaller transformers are inserted... somewhere else.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: qorkfiend: Subby you magnificent bastard

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x482]
I'm seeing Cyborg Katy Sagal with a strap-on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Pegatron is the name of my... well, my kinky robot neighbor.  For a, ahem, "well oiled machine" I wish he'd be a little quieter.


morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Geoff Peterson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Subby you magnificent bastard
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x482]
I'm seeing Cyborg Katy Sagal with a strap-on.


If only...
 
Saiga410
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: qorkfiend: Subby you magnificent bastard

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x482]
I'm seeing Cyborg Katy Sagal with a strap-on.


Yes please
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
😆
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Pegatron is the name of my... well, my kinky robot neighbor.  For a, ahem, "well oiled machine" I wish he'd be a little quieter.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Sorry!!!"
 
Bondith
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The G1 Megatron toy kinda already has that going on...

tfwiki.netView Full Size
 
