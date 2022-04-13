 Skip to content
(Food and Wine)   Here's an opportunity to go out for a pint without your kit. Blimey   (foodandwine.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Restaurants hold these sorts of events in NYC. They're by invite only. I attended a clothing optional brunch just to say I have. It was an enjoyable experience overall, but I admit my personal relationship with my own body image prevented me from being entirely comfortable.
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nope. The majority of people I meet I don't want to sit naked on a stool that they sat on. Sorry but the human body excretes a lot of stuff and I don't want to soak in it.

Hard pass.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The people you want to see naked are not the people you are going to see naked.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: The people you want to see naked are not the people you are going to see naked.


This. Sadly, those people charge money for that kind of thing.

/Yes, it's free if you know where to look, you get what I mean
 
