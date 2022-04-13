 Skip to content
(Fark)   Headline of the Month March 2022 Winners   (fark.com) divider line
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Main
March 8 is National Proofreading Day, so go out and celebate
fark.com/comments/12185237
Linked article: nationaltoday.com

Discussion
According to Greek Mythology, Chiron was a half horse, half human doctor. This made him the Centaur for Disease Control. It's your Bad Joke Thursday thread
fark.com/comments/12174023
Linked article: google.com

Sports
Woman sues Jerry Jones, claiming he's her father. Says there's definitely a family resemblance as she hasn't won a Super Bowl in 27 years either
fark.com/comments/12191072
Linked article: nbcdfw.com

Business
Super callous reps in Mystic vote for act atrocious
fark.com/comments/12225382
Linked article: theday.com

STEM
Fish can perform addition and subtraction, which they probably learned in school
fark.com/comments/12243187
Linked article: science.org

Entertainment
The 10 best songs by Toto. In related news, Toto has seven more songs in addition to Africa, Rosanna and Hold The Line
fark.com/comments/12212065
Linked article: loudersound.com

Fandom
George R.R. Martin criticizes JRR Tolkien for resurrecting Gandalf, finishing series of books
fark.com/comments/12240445
Linked article: cbr.com

D'awww
Two ugly-ass Giant Galapagos tortoises are born at a British zoo for the first time, hope to be born somewhere warmer the second time
fark.com/comments/12245314
Linked article: dailymail.co.uk

Food
Today is National Something on a Stick Day, so let's all take a moment to contemplate the ancient Roman execution method of crucifi--wait, I'm being told this is about food
fark.com/comments/12233623
Linked article: nationaldaycalendar.com

Politics
Russian generals sent to the front line to provide leadership, morale-boosting, and act as fodder figures
fark.com/comments/12211000
Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Second one of the year!
 
