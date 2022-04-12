 Skip to content
(CNN)   Shanghai: Hope you've been enjoying your 14-day COVID lockdown, here's 25 pounds of mangoes   (cnn.com) divider line
    Pudong, Shanghai, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, Puxi, New York University Shanghai  
View Full Size
 
"People who got locked down in a department store were handed buckets, as there were no facilities on the premises" I don't remember being in any store in the U.S. that did not have a restroom, for the employees at the least. China is cargo culting the middle-class American experience while leaving off the necessary fine details. Much like their mining and manufacturing processes.
 
Let,s be fair - there are a lot of things about the American experience that are comparable to a bucket of shiat.
 
Mmm, I love mangoes.
 
I bet they were hungry.

View Full Size
 
There is a word for this kind of veneer....POTEMKIN...3rd world countries do this..They put a veneer over
shat..Instead of doing a quality job, they make quantity of crap, and put a nice pretty cover on it.
Between the lack of infrastructure, the lack of building code enforcement/bribery/corruption, just about
any crap can get built.

These places have skipped the basic infrastructure steps and are trying to jump ahead (like it's a competition)
to building..That's why in the 3rd world, buildings fall over, buildings over 3 stories have no water pressure,
Hotels and apartment blocks have constant sewage backups because they don't go into a sewer system,
instead they go into a pump out septic tank..Etc.. etc..But the lobby has nice marble floors and glass
and shiny brass elevator doors...Oh, but the elevator doesn't stop on the 4th floor because the doors
mis-aligned, and there is a live electric line tacked to the wall in the stairwell...
 
I visited manufacturing facilities in China that were located in repurposed apartment buildings that were ordered built by Mao and nobody ever moved into. No elevators. Block and tackle to get machinery up. Serfs to get supplies up and product down. PVC pipe running out holes in the wall, down to the street and straight into an open gutter.  But their website made them look like a 22nd century operation.
 
