(AZ Family)   Finally, the Flagstaff Chipotle has a drive thru   (azfamily.com) divider line
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait, you're in Flagstaff, right on the edge of the Navajo Nation, 275 miles from the Mexican border, in a state with a long history of Hispano and Genizaro activities, and you're going to a freaking Chipotle?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is why you need to install bollards.

/ Bollards are the vertical concrete pillar things you see around gas pumps
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: This is why you need to install bollards.

/ Bollards are the vertical concrete pillar things you see around gas pumps


You also see them at Target but they are called "bollocks" there.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Wait, that can't be right...
 
