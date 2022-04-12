 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Smoking rates to plummet in Ukraine thanks to new warning labels   (twitter.com) divider line
18
    More: PSA  
18 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you mean smocking?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pextor: Don't you mean smocking?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use the same principle with my own health, and hope to see Trump's death.
 
Frizbone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I no longer use most items in the state of California because that is the ONLY state where most items will give you cancer.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I vaguely remember my grandmother returning from a trip to Lithuania with some Russian smokes.
They were assembled more or less opposite from American smokes - most of a cigarette was filter, with a small part tobacco.
Must have been some rough tasting tobacco
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the Vegas odds on Putin's death?
When?
How?

I know it's going to be a " 'heart attack' " (air quoted air quote) but I'm hoping 'hail of machinegun fire while propped up against a wall crying for his life.'
When:  Not soon enough
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it comes to smoking and war jokes, Ukrainians have no filter.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, Russian joke:
Moscow man buys newspaper, glances at front page, throws it straight out. Next day: same again. And again. Eventually, seller snaps. "Why DO you do that?" "Oh, I'm just checking for an obituary" "But obituaries aren't even on the front page!" "Oh, the one I'm looking for will be"
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: What are the Vegas odds on Putin's death?
When?
How?

I know it's going to be a " 'heart attack' " (air quoted air quote) but I'm hoping 'hail of machinegun fire while propped up against a wall crying for his life.'
When:  Not soon enough


Low, I think. He's KGB, and just evil. He won't surround himself with people who have the ambition to kill him. And he sits at reaaaally long tables.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I remember reading there were no detectable statistical additional deaths from Chernobyl among the Ukrainian population, attributed to the high rate of smoking basically masking any radiation induced early deaths. That's a lot of smoking.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dryknife: I vaguely remember my grandmother returning from a trip to Lithuania with some Russian smokes.
They were assembled more or less opposite from American smokes - most of a cigarette was filter, with a small part tobacco.
Must have been some rough tasting tobacco


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Frizbone: I no longer use most items in the state of California because that is the ONLY state where most all items will give you cancer.


FTFY
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Frizbone: I no longer use most items in the state of California because that is the ONLY state where most all items will give you cancer.

FTFY


Turns out it's just one thing though. California gives you cancer.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Tobacco is slavery" - Bredda Neil
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Frizbone: I no longer use most items in the state of California because that is the ONLY state where most all items will give you cancer.

FTFY


Better safe than sorry?

[Aka "How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Bomb"]
 
puckrock2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Netrngr: Frizbone: I no longer use most items in the state of California because that is the ONLY state where most all items will give you cancer.

FTFY

Turns out it's just one thing though. California gives you cancer.


Everything gives you cancer.
Cancer - Joe Jackson
Youtube EM2MGN_w4sU
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No wonder they are kicking ass

I remember trying to quit many times

/took a trip to icu, not smoking related, but they gave me the patch and after going 4 days without a smoke for the first time in 20 years, I'm riding this one out

13 years, the occasional cigar (couple times a year)

But yeah, when I tried to quit cold turkey, I wanted to go batshiat on people
 
