Be Real - A social media app that gives you no control over anything is on fleek with the Zeds
18
    More: Creepy, principe de cette app, late BeReal, Partage de fichiers en pair pair  
•       •       •

18 Comments
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Creepy indeed.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Subby, "on fleek" with Gen Z would mean it's actually popular with them. This is just an ad by the social media site, not an objective article saying it's popular with them.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A new Cyprus Hill website?
 
buster_v
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like something some people would think is fun for about 3 days.  Then it would just fizzle.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hol' up. Is this f'real?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You're on fleek
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No one I know wants to know what I'm doing, much less wants to see what I'm doing.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Notified at random times to share a photo. Enjoy the photo of me in a bathroom stall dealing with IBS !
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's gonna be a lot of amazing pics of people at work.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Hol' up. Is this f'real?


Zombo.com for Web 3.0, maybe?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Chabash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: There's gonna be a lot of amazing pics of people at work.


But I that I was told no one wants to work anymore. That's what the blessed job creators told me.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Given the duration and frequency of my deification schedule, I would get kicked off this app in days.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Think of it as the Fark April Fool's filter turned on all the time everywhere.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pictures of me sitting in my office 80% of the day will be real exciting.
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cypress Hill - The Phuncky Feel One (Official HD Video)
Youtube nfI7aRvEmZc


But is it the real one, the phuncky feel one?

(am I the only one who remembers Bebo, Friendzy, and other social media ideas that Hindenberged their way into obscurity?)
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
*.al.
Albania?
*clickety*
Yup, Albania.  Yeah, I have trust issues here (look up what happened to Albania's economy in the 1990s and why).

If we are going to have a "things Albanian" thread, can we bring Eliza Dushka and Bebe Rexha into it?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Everyday at a different time, everyone is notified simultaneously to capture and share a Photo in 2 Minutes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
