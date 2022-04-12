 Skip to content
"Elon Musk says he wants to 'free' the internet. But what he really aims to do is make it even less accountable than it is now"
37
37 Comments
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is what vacant heads think "FREEDUMB" means.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Imagine a world where all websites are 8chan!

And on the blockchain or whatever.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sure, until you mention your Tesla stopped working or try to form a union, then suddenly you're banned from the internet.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think it's safe to say that this rich asshole just wants to make the internet a more hospitable place for rich assholes.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"For chrissakes....not what I invented the internet to be, guys, supercereal."
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Imagine a world where all websites are 8chan!

And on the blockchain or whatever.


dogalize.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk is a chatty Kathy who says a lot of shiat.

The only thing I want to hear him say is "I'm farking off forever. I hope there's air on Mars!"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Shostie: Imagine a world where all websites are 8chan!

And on the blockchain or whatever.

[dogalize.com image 700x367]


Ooo!  Can I buy the NFT?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, we could solve the problem with a single bullet


Or two full clips if you want to include the worst of congress
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw into the future and Elon Musk gets eaten alive by a starving flock of penguins. They chase him across the tundra for three days before he drops from exhaustion.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want a social internet where if you say the wrong (or outdated) joke, you could get your entire career and life ruined? Do you want a social internet where if you don't subscribe to the current mainstream popular political side, you'd be bullied, silenced, or canceled? Do you want a social internet where medical and scientific facts rank lower than people's ever changing emotions? Do you want a social internet where truth and information is subjective, based on whatever trending popular belief says is the truth? This is what you already have on Twitter and other parts of the internet.

The truth will not always be pain-free. There are times when facts, evidence, and science totally negate your fantasies and opinions. If you want the internet to be unbiased, then you would have to accept the consequences that come along with it. Free speech means even those that can hurt your feelings are allowed to be said. Free speech means opinions that oppose yours are allowed to be said. Free speech means jokes that make people laugh, but offend you, are allowed to be made. Free speech means truth, science, empirical data that disproves your core beliefs are allowed to be stated. And yes, free speech will hurt everyone in one form or another, but that's the price you pay for everyone being free of tyranny and being able to freely say what's on their mind.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. So instead of long tweet threads he could have just written an op-ed?

But he doesn't.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Musk has long advocated a libertarian vision of an "uncontrolled" internet. That vision is dangerous rubbish. There's no such animal, and there never will be.
Someone has to decide on the algorithms in every platform...

Elon is a stupid asshole, but this guy is too ignorant to comment on these things.  The internet did not debut in 2015 or whatever year this guy figured out how to turn his screen on. He seems to equate social media, specifically Twitter, with the internet.  The internet is not a truck.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My take is that this is the beginning of the end of Twitter. It won't happen overnight but it has started.

Oh for sure there will be a replacement, but what it is still has to be determined.
 
Esroc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are you people farking serious? For decades now I've watched you all lament the death of the old days when the internet was the wild west, but now that Musk wants it suddenly you have a problem?

I can't with you people anymore.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Elon is just saying all this crap so he can whip up his fanboys and try to turn Twitter into the next meme stock.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, this is not a thread where we biatch about Putin's censorship?
 
hestheone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"The American people know little about Putin's war on Ukraine because social media has blocked their access to the truth, substituting propaganda and lies."

There.FITY
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The internet Karens are losing their grip and can't deal with it.  LOL!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Musk has long advocated a libertarian vision of an "uncontrolled" internet. That vision is dangerous rubbish. There's no such animal, and there never will be.
Someone has to decide on the algorithms in every platform...

Elon is a stupid asshole, but this guy is too ignorant to comment on these things.  The internet did not debut in 2015 or whatever year this guy figured out how to turn his screen on. He seems to equate social media, specifically Twitter, with the internet.  The internet is not a truck.


Thank you. I spent some time on that paragraph, too. I didn't like it. It's wrong because it paints the wrong picture.

Twitter is a website. Anyone can make a website. It's a platform, and that's what makes it special. But anyone can make another platform. Fark is a website and a platform, too. Websites are distinct and different from companies. Websites can be turned off and a company still runs.

As a content creator and a former ISP and web hosting owner, all whining about websites comes down to turning it off. You can't have too much power if someone can turn off your "powerful website". Click, your website is down.

Elon is a libertarian jackass (but I repeat myself) but owning a part of Twitter isn't some dystopian power grab. If he bought Amazon and AWS, now that's a power grab to control 40% or so of the internet plus a logistics infrastructure. Bezos is much more "powerful" than Elon. He's the guy to watch.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The internet isn't the place it was 15 years ago.

You can't even make an email account without a phone number.

Every Google search is with you forever, and every bad idea you've ever had will forever follow you.

Elon Musk can't make it better.  The internet was once an amazing place because it was the frontier, nobody understood it, nobody could monetize it, and nobody could police it.

/Google "Gambling Addiction", click on a few links, and then see how many Casinos want to advertise to you.
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Do you want a social internet where if you say the wrong (or outdated) joke, you could get your entire career and life ruined? Do you want a social internet where if you don't subscribe to the current mainstream popular political side, you'd be bullied, silenced, or canceled? Do you want a social internet where medical and scientific facts rank lower than people's ever changing emotions? Do you want a social internet where truth and information is subjective, based on whatever trending popular belief says is the truth? This is what you already have on Twitter and other parts of the internet.

The truth will not always be pain-free. There are times when facts, evidence, and science totally negate your fantasies and opinions. If you want the internet to be unbiased, then you would have to accept the consequences that come along with it. Free speech means even those that can hurt your feelings are allowed to be said. Free speech means opinions that oppose yours are allowed to be said. Free speech means jokes that make people laugh, but offend you, are allowed to be made. Free speech means truth, science, empirical data that disproves your core beliefs are allowed to be stated. And yes, free speech will hurt everyone in one form or another, but that's the price you pay for everyone being free of tyranny and being able to freely say what's on their mind.


Social media was a mistake. It has been used for genocide, election tampering, and the constant spread of ignorance and hate. The cure for bad speech isn't good speech. That's not the way people work. Once you buy into propaganda, it is close to impossible to change a person's mind. People have a right to say whatever they want, but not to transmit harmful lies to millions. I would prefer we do away with all forms of social media and return to a model where there are gatekeepers called things like editors and reviewers to vet what is published.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Esroc: Are you people farking serious? For decades now I've watched you all lament the death of the old days when the internet was the wild west, but now that Musk wants it suddenly you have a problem?

I can't with you people anymore.


I think they (we) mostly long for the days when what we did on the net was of little consequence, because the net itself was of little consequence. That's not attainable any longer, though.
 
drxym
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think the 8chan /  8kun comparison is pretty reasonable. Twitter has rules & policies to attract a mainstream audience and not to be so repellent that the only users are autistic sociopaths who like posting gross images to each other.

It must be said that Twitter can be utterly pathetic following its own rules. Trolls and bots have operated with impunity without them doing anything significant. COVID misinfo was rife on the platform (with leading protagonists operating without sanction) despite millions dying in a pandemic.

If they're going to have rules they should enforce them.

As for Musk, he's just an entitled dickhead who says stupid things from his stupid mouth, as well engaging in potentially fraudulent activities around his crypto tweets. He must have had his run-ins with Twitter and he's just being a petulant biatch about it.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: The internet Karens are losing their grip and can't deal with it.  LOL!

[Fark user image 600x300]


Found the fanboy
 
GalFisk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

James T. Kirk: GreenSun: Do you want a social internet where if you say the wrong (or outdated) joke, you could get your entire career and life ruined? Do you want a social internet where if you don't subscribe to the current mainstream popular political side, you'd be bullied, silenced, or canceled? Do you want a social internet where medical and scientific facts rank lower than people's ever changing emotions? Do you want a social internet where truth and information is subjective, based on whatever trending popular belief says is the truth? This is what you already have on Twitter and other parts of the internet.

The truth will not always be pain-free. There are times when facts, evidence, and science totally negate your fantasies and opinions. If you want the internet to be unbiased, then you would have to accept the consequences that come along with it. Free speech means even those that can hurt your feelings are allowed to be said. Free speech means opinions that oppose yours are allowed to be said. Free speech means jokes that make people laugh, but offend you, are allowed to be made. Free speech means truth, science, empirical data that disproves your core beliefs are allowed to be stated. And yes, free speech will hurt everyone in one form or another, but that's the price you pay for everyone being free of tyranny and being able to freely say what's on their mind.

Social media was a mistake. It has been used for genocide, election tampering, and the constant spread of ignorance and hate. The cure for bad speech isn't good speech. That's not the way people work. Once you buy into propaganda, it is close to impossible to change a person's mind. People have a right to say whatever they want, but not to transmit harmful lies to millions. I would prefer we do away with all forms of social media and return to a model where there are gatekeepers called things like editors and reviewers to vet what is published.


I think what we need to recognize is that humans have an innate need to connect and belong, and that this need cannot be satisfied by social media. It can only serve as a weak surrogate, which in the long run only fosters addiction and isolation. It amplifies our destructive impulses way more than our constructive ones.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why do I suspect he has his own version of "freedom" to which he wants everyone to adhere?
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Obscene_CNN: The internet Karens are losing their grip and can't deal with it.  LOL!

[Fark user image 600x300]

Found the fanboy


I'm no fanboy of musk but an enemy of an internet nanny state is a friend
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Esroc: Are you people farking serious? For decades now I've watched you all lament the death of the old days when the internet was the wild west, but now that Musk wants it suddenly you have a problem?

I can't with you people anymore.

I think they (we) mostly long for the days when what we did on the net was of little consequence, because the net itself was of little consequence. That's not attainable any longer, though.


Yup.

"Nothing on the internet is real" has ceased to be true, and for trolls, this is a very scary thing, because trolls count on farking around without finding out, or where the worst FO you get is a "NO U" meme and kicked off a website. The stakes are much higher now.

Twitter is simply where the real world and the cyberworld are currently battling it out. Facebook isn't the same battlefield because FB never had same kind of culture around "blue checks" that gave certain accounts the air of legitimacy. That's what makes Twitter more "real" than other social media, because by the simple fact of stating "this account is a real person" is what has caused Twitter to be an arbiter of truth. From that single position, a whole ecosystem of truth-building has occurred, both for good and bad.

This is why we desperately need social media literacy and source analysis classes in high school. People aren't being taught how to tell what is real on the internet from what is being manipulated or is inauthentic.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: My take is that this is the beginning of the end of Twitter. It won't happen overnight but it has started.

Oh for sure there will be a replacement, but what it is still has to be determined.


Truth.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Rage Against the Thorazine: Obscene_CNN: The internet Karens are losing their grip and can't deal with it.  LOL!

[Fark user image 600x300]

Found the fanboy

I'm no fanboy of musk but an enemy of an internet nanny state is a friend


Anonymous is way better at dealing with that than Musk is. Pick your friends carefully, even if they claim to hate the same things as you.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Rage Against the Thorazine: Obscene_CNN: The internet Karens are losing their grip and can't deal with it.  LOL!

[Fark user image 600x300]

Found the fanboy

I'm no fanboy of musk but an enemy of an internet nanny state is a friend


It would be a mistake to assume that anything Musk does is for anyone but Musk and that any ideal proclaimed by Musk won't be changed on a whim when it no longer benefits Musk
 
FuManchu7
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Unmonitored Internet 1.0 was great.  Who didn't like wading through images of goatse and dead babies when looking for information on how to defeat a difficult boss on a video game chat forum?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Musk is probably a pedo-guy and trying to open up the internet so he can get unfettered access to his fetishes.

/It's free for use now
//Not defamatory, apparently
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I remember when people were mad the internet was being regulated and it was losing its sovereign status under ajit pai or whatever his name was.

Now it needs further reigned in.

Ok
 
