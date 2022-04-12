 Skip to content
(AP News)   Elon Musk might have committed some light securities fraud   (apnews.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Difficulty, amazingly rich
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Punishable by a fine I assume

/translated to "legal if you're rich"
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is my surprised face.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In before a score of people claim it's a hit job, no crimes were committed, and if they were clearly committed they weren't a big deal.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"light"

What are you subby. his defense attorney?
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's just trying to get some street cred as he's jealous that Snoop gets to spend so much time with Martha.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Again?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's ok. Elon has space money. No consequence for him!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He'll never do it again once they convict and impose the $30,000 fine
 
Wobambo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He should fark off and raise the equation he had with a dimestore in a trailer park Morticia knockoff.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's fine. The self driving feature glitched again.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Oneiros: He's just trying to get some street cred as he's jealous that Snoop gets to spend so much time with Martha.


Those two hang out a lot, they ever work together now,
Fark user imageView Full Size

/and more
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
RIch people, hurting each other.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess he'll have to scrounge under his sofa cushions to pay the fine.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fine him 500 million dollars, and hopefully he delivers it in pennies
 
Creidiki
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wake me up when he's indicted for crypto pump&dump.
 
vegasj
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why is it only business owners or the peons who get charged with securities fraud or insider trading, never any politicians.
 
kombi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Translation. Feds just want his money.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ain't nothing going to happen
 
ansius
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Oneiros: He's just trying to get some street cred as he's jealous that Snoop gets to spend so much time with Martha.

Those two hang out a lot, they ever work together now,
[Fark user image 461x667]
/and more


that's a genuinely clever ad.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Karne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We did it guys! All of the hundreds of hours of hen clucking and hot air we have blown about the guy is finally going to take him down. I suspect this will be the last we ever hear about this Elon character.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Fine him 500 million dollars, and hopefully he delivers it in pennies


Yes, it rules when incredibly rich people scoff at laws that we couldn't dream of breaking.
It's cool how a bunch of disingenuous nerds have money, they're just like me except they can consistently afford insulin
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
rules are for peasants and not for elites. Trump has shown this extremely well.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So what? Even if they fine him $1,000,000,000 his net worth would be $273.3 billion. When you are that rich it is next to impossible to make a financial punishment and actual punishment.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kombi: Translation. Feds just want his money.

"...lawsuit filed on behalf of an investor named Marc Bain Rasella....
The lawsuit is seeking to be certified as a class action representing Twitter shareholders who sold shares between March 24 and April 4..."
 
CCNP
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kombi: Translation. Feds just want his money.


No, he is actually being sued by people who sold Twitter stock before it skyrocketed because of Musk's investment.

The Feds need to go after him too. The Elongated Muskrat is only paying $15 billion in personal income taxes this year.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: WillofJ2: Fine him 500 million dollars, and hopefully he delivers it in pennies

Yes, it rules when incredibly rich people scoff at laws that we couldn't dream of breaking.
It's cool how a bunch of disingenuous nerds have money, they're just like me except they can consistently afford insulin


Trump has your best interest at heart though.
Cause he's not a nerd or something.
Such respect for the law.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kombi: Translation. Feds just want his money.


???
Yeah, when people win lawsuits, "feds" (whatever those are) get to transfer the money directly to their bank accounts.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Fine him 500 million dollars, and hopefully require he delivers it in pennies


OK, I'm using teh googles as a calculator and may be off a few decimal places but that would be over $930,000,000 in copper alone which is only 2.5% of a penny.

Zinc - $682 billion.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Fine him 500 million dollars, and hopefully he delivers it in pennies


Nah, fine him 500 million seconds. In Supermax.
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mock26: So what? Even if they fine him $1,000,000,000 his net worth would be $273.3 billion. When you are that rich it is next to impossible to make a financial punishment and actual punishment.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chipaku
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mugato: "light"

What are you subby. his defense attorney?


theartsdesk.comView Full Size


He's a near honor student
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: He'll never do it again once they convict and impose the $30,000 fine


Get caught, you mean?
 
Xai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Rich people are immune from laws in the USA
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: WillofJ2: Fine him 500 million dollars, and hopefully require he delivers it in pennies

OK, I'm using teh googles as a calculator and may be off a few decimal places but that would be over $930,000,000 in copper alone which is only 2.5% of a penny.

Zinc - $682 billion.


Perfect
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Fine him 500 million dollars, and hopefully he delivers it in pennies


They don't take ass penises
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chitownmike: WillofJ2: Fine him 500 million dollars, and hopefully he delivers it in pennies

They don't take ass penises


Definitely read that as ass pennies
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Oneiros: He's just trying to get some street cred as he's jealous that Snoop gets to spend so much time with Martha.

Those two hang out a lot, they ever work together now,
[Fark user image image 461x667]
/and more


They've been working together for over a decade

Snoop makes Mashed Potatoes | Snoop Dogg | Martha Stewart
Youtube -Ocre0kXgvg
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chitownmike: WillofJ2: Fine him 500 million dollars, and hopefully he delivers it in pennies

They don't take ass penises


!!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mock26: So what? Even if they fine him $1,000,000,000 his net worth would be $273.3 billion. When you are that rich it is next to impossible to make a financial punishment and actual punishment.


I'm cool with him doing some pound me in the ass prison time to
 
hammettman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was that wrong?  Sorry, Elon was running Autopilot Billionaire Mode.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Makes a hundred million, pays a 10,000 dollar fine. Feels so punished.
 
dyhchong
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mock26: So what? Even if they fine him $1,000,000,000 his net worth would be $273.3 billion. When you are that rich it is next to impossible to make a financial punishment and actual punishment.


200 hours of community service.
 
