(Independent)   Wanted: Frank R. James, suspect in NYC subway attack
61
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He looks like he enjoys life to its fullest.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
(needs follow up tag, not newsflash)
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'll keep an eye out.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look for this man, suspected of priors against the Union:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wanted: Frank R. James, suspect

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wanted: Frank R. James, suspect

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wanted: James Franck, suspect...wait, what?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From a previous stint in prison:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see why they keep saying "not terrorism."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Keep on ridin', ridin', ridin',
'Til you clear your name
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is his gun okay?
 
vegasj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impossible.  NY has some of the tightest gun laws already, which include "high cap" magazines
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The site wants me to sign up to see his picture.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you sure it's not really the NY Lt. Governor that got arrested for campaign finance fraud?
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the over-under of him still being alive?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame it on a Black man. Quicker than looking for the real shooter.

NY Blue Lives Matter still chapped that Trump lost.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vegasj: Impossible.  NY has some of the tightest gun laws already, which include "high cap" magazines


So he was just exercising his 2nd amendment rights?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well on the bright side. He sucks at shooting.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: Well on the bright side. He sucks at shooting.


so he was trained in Russia?  this is just getting deeper and deeper!

checkbook, labcoats!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vegasj: Impossible.  NY has some of the tightest gun laws already, which include "high cap" magazines


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


Pictured on the right.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Blame it on a Black man. Quicker than looking for the real shooter.


Hey, I think I can reuse this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if his name wasn't a big clue to him being a terrorist.  How they let people like that enter the country.

Just like terrorist who did the bombing in Oklahoma City exactly 9856 days ago (notice the  number on the train?)

Betcha' didn't know we're 7 days short of the 27th anniversary of that attack.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [hips.hearstapps.com image 480x480]

Pictured on the right.


High school and wine cooler vomit.

Good times, good times
 
calbert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Moar shooting please
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Look for this man, suspected of priors against the Union:

[Fark user image 850x1056]


OK, if you are going to change your name to go into hiding, you should get a little more inventive.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: NY Blue Lives Matter still chapped that Trump lost.


NY has voted Democratic in the last nine elections, six of those by a 20% margin. That includes 2020 as Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by 23%. The last Republican it gave its electoral votes to was Ronald Reagan in 1984. They can't be THAT surprised.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Betcha' didn't know we're 7 days short of the 27th anniversary of that attack.


Some of us grew up not far from that site, and we always remember April 19th.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calbert: [Fark user image image 611x173]

/Moar shooting please


Yeah, having more people shooting in a smokey subway station sounds like a brilliant idea.
 
chipaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I see why they keep saying "not terrorism."


It's definitely terrorism:

"He appeared to have posted dozens of videos on YouTube, where he riffed off news events in long, vitriolic rants. He blamed Black women for violence among Black people and pointed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as evidence that whites are genocidal."

There's his terrorist manifesto right there. Nonetheless, I'm gonna post what I posted in this morning's thread - political manifesto is not required for terrorism. So he was already a terrorist either way.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I was accused of being a fascist for posting the dictionary definition of terrorism 😂
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vegasj: Impossible.  NY has some of the tightest gun laws already, which include "high cap" magazines


You're never going to believe this but most places also have laws against murder but somehow murders still happen. I guess they should legalize murder as it being illegal is clearly not working.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Margerine Fetal Alcohol Greene wouldn't be caught dead on a NYC subway.

/Too scawee
//Country folks can go blind
///Big mags and cousin farkin'
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: The site wants me to sign up to see his picture.


Right?!
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Godscrack: NY Blue Lives Matter still chapped that Trump lost.

NY has voted Democratic in the last nine elections, six of those by a 20% margin. That includes 2020 as Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by 23%. The last Republican it gave its electoral votes to was Ronald Reagan in 1984. They can't be THAT surprised.


It's not a democrat-republicker thing.
It's an American thing.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: What's the over-under of him still being alive?


I was thinking earlier he's probably dead.  I thought I heard someone in an interview saying he was muttering. Could be mental illness. I'm sure we'll learn more in the next few days.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chipaku: edmo: I see why they keep saying "not terrorism."

It's definitely terrorism:

"He appeared to have posted dozens of videos on YouTube, where he riffed off news events in long, vitriolic rants. He blamed Black women for violence among Black people and pointed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as evidence that whites are genocidal."

There's his terrorist manifesto right there. Nonetheless, I'm gonna post what I posted in this morning's thread - political manifesto is not required for terrorism. So he was already a terrorist either way.

[Fark user image 800x559]

I was accused of being a fascist for posting the dictionary definition of terrorism 😂


Well, by that definition the bully who takes your lunch money is a terrorist, which kind of lessens the impact of the term.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: I'm sure Margerine Fetal Alcohol Greene wouldn't be caught dead on a NYC subway.

/Too scawee
//Country folks can go blind
///Big mags and cousin farkin'


She's not country. She only plays the part to pander to the rubes in her base.

She's from the wealthy suburbs north of Atlanta and is just as much of a phony as the rest of the Georgia Republicans who try to act like they're from Valdosta even though they're just WASPs from Atlanta.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: vegasj: Impossible.  NY has some of the tightest gun laws already, which include "high cap" magazines

[media0.giphy.com image 200x286]


Yeah, that's how I feel about those stupid laws too. Glad to see some people on fark who support the 2nd.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: The site wants me to sign up to see his picture.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vegasj: Impossible.  NY has some of the tightest gun laws already, which include "high cap" magazines


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chipaku
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Well, by that definition the bully who takes your lunch money is a terrorist, which kind of lessens the impact of the term.


What "impact" is the word supposed to have? I'm pretty sure that terror victims don't give a shiat if you feel impacted or not.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Prepare for trouble and make it double
 
calbert
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: calbert: [Fark user image image 611x173]

/Moar shooting please

Yeah, having more people shooting in a smokey subway station sounds like a brilliant idea.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/How many rubles to buy a congressperson?
 
CCNP
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Of course the far-right media just had to put up a picture of an African American male. Thankfully, most other national media have more class. https://nypost.com/2022/04/12/frank-r-james-idd-as-person-of-interest-in-brooklyn-subway-shooting/
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"You could lose your purse
Or you might lose something worse
On the subway!
(Subway!)" - actual lyrics.

Sesame Street: Song: The Subway!
Youtube mNBVTCJ9Dks
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chipaku: edmo: I see why they keep saying "not terrorism."

It's definitely terrorism:

"He appeared to have posted dozens of videos on YouTube, where he riffed off news events in long, vitriolic rants. He blamed Black women for violence among Black people and pointed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as evidence that whites are genocidal."

There's his terrorist manifesto right there. Nonetheless, I'm gonna post what I posted in this morning's thread - political manifesto is not required for terrorism. So he was already a terrorist either way.

[Fark user image 800x559]

I was accused of being a fascist for posting the dictionary definition of terrorism 😂

Youtube is full of these types, but if they don't have a massive following, they'll get overlooked. I'm black and personally seen a couple of my family members go on these types of rants. The pandemic was the perfect excuse for me to not be around these two clowns anymore.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Internet sluts, do your work!

;D
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Mr James, who has addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia, was not named as a suspect. NYPD says that investigators want to know if Mr James witnessed the attack."

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
calbert:

/How many rubles to buy a congressperson?

Her?  One case of cheap Russian vodak.
 
