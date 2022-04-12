 Skip to content
(Fox11 Los Angeles)   California man stealing a catalytic converter gets instant carma   (foxla.com) divider line
Jumpthruhoops [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My heart goes out to the owner of the car.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life hack: Steal the tires first so they can't run you over
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Rot........

No, I don't feel bad that this idiot died, especially in the way they did.  Carma indeed......

Considering the times, people who are this indifferent to others in this manner need to be put up against the wall.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He must be exhausted.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Considering the number of documented incidents where car owners were assaulted, some fatally, when confronting catalytic converter thieves, this does seem to be the obvious safe solution.  Doubly so if there isn't any video evidence to the contrary; difficult to prove that the car owner did it on purpose.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: He must be exhausted.


Nah, just tired.
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Human life is the ultimate NFT.
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrparks: Human life is the ultimate NFT.


It isn't non-fungible though.  Plenty of fungus can grow on a corpse.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Doesn't sound like a collision as much as the driver didn't know and just drove away while getting robbed.
 
akede
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good riddance thief. Now it's especially not the time to be farking with people's livelihoods.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good. fark that asshole. In fact I hope you threw it from. Reverse to first and made sure he was flat. I'm not even averse to dropping to dropping a clutch on his face.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, fark these people. It's only a matter of time before one of them gets shot in my neighborhood. People are farking fed up with being victimized 24 hours a day at their own homes.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
More of this for assholes who attempt it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Doesn't sound like a collision as much as the driver didn't know and just drove away while getting robbed.


And that's his story, and he's sticking to it.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here's the Fark hanging brigade. Death to the thief! You have no clue what this guy was going through. Maybe he needed money to feed his family so he took from an environmentally destructive vehicle.

You should all be ashamed of yourselves.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ImpendingCynic: He must be exhausted.


Did he die before a priest converted him?
 
