(Daily Mail)   Something to look forward to as an enlisted man in the Russian army if there is any: one in five soldiers killed have been officers   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Being captured by the Ukrainians?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does Russia use Officers in places Western forces use NCOs? Because then the number would make sense.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: Does Russia use Officers in places Western forces use NCOs? Because then the number would make sense.


From GlobalSecurity.org:

During the Soviet period, the Soviet Army relied heavily on its Officer Corps, since officers were educated and were the continuity in the force. Soldiers consisted of conscripts who would rotate out every 2 or 3 years. The rank of sergeant did not have much authority or meaning until the restructure of Russian Ground forces post Georgian War. Currently, Russia is attempting to boost its NCO corps. In the absence of able junior leadership, most duties are left to junior officer. Some of the basic duties normally overseen by NCOs in western armies must be inspected by the officer of the unit.

So... yes.  As far as the numbers...

Military Personnel Levels (2016)

According to the War Department, by the end of 2016 the armed forces personnel manning was 93%, 930,000 people. Of these, 384,000 were soldiers and sergeants on contract, 270,000 were conscripts, and 225,000 were officers. There was a shortage of at least 50,000 men. This figure accounts for soldiers and sergeants on contract, the number of which in 2017 should be 425,000.

225,000 of 930,000 were commissioned officers. 24.1% of the Russian force, at least then, were officers.  Officially (doubtful), they aren't sending conscripts to Ukraine, so using the 425K contracted and 225K officers as the (650k) the ratio would be more like 34.6% officer.

Despite that, Officer deaths are 20%, so they're still below their expected level, all things being equal (narrator: they aren't)

As of 2018, the US military reported a 4.6:1 ratio of enlisted to officers, so 17.9%.

For comparison in another land war in Asia, in OEF the U.S. military deaths totalled 1121 lower enlisted, 930 NCOs, and 298 officers.   So, commissioned officers accounted for 12.6% of deaths.

Russian officers accounted for 57.8% of their "fair" share of deaths in Russia, versus 70.4% of their "fair" share.  They have a shiatton of officers there, but they're not dying at the same rate as American officers, for what it's worth.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's just good shooting from the Ukrainians and good strategy.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anybody want a promotion?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That just means the Russian officers are good leaders, getting right in there with all the grunts.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jaylectricity: That just means the Russian officers are good leaders, getting right in there with all the grunts.


Really? So why are the Russians getting their asses killed while losing battles?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: jaylectricity: That just means the Russian officers are good leaders, getting right in there with all the grunts.

Really? So why are the Russians getting their asses killed while losing battles?


Because their leaders aren't competent. But they're still in the mix! They see the spirit of the Ukrainian rebels and are trying to match it.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm clearly joking, but maybe nobody will read this particular post.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and how many officers have been killed by their own men?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Plenty of room for promotions!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: and how many officers have been killed by their own men?


*in heavy Russian accent* he step into hail of bullets, for real this time
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: and how many officers have been killed by their own men?


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So 4 out of 5 killed have been enlisted.  Not seeing the appeal here.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tinyarena
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They weren't "killed" subby
They were "fragged"
The word you're looking for is "fragged"
And a good job too
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"It's bad form to aim for officers." - some officer
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jaylectricity: AirForceVet: jaylectricity: That just means the Russian officers are good leaders, getting right in there with all the grunts.

Really? So why are the Russians getting their asses killed while losing battles?

Because their leaders aren't competent. But they're still in the mix! They see the spirit of the Ukrainian rebels and are trying to match it.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


A good leader always keeps his privates safe.
 
