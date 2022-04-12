 Skip to content
(WPLN Nashville)   Tennessee to make ivermectin available without a prescription because "It's a lot safer to go to your pharmacist and let him tell you how much ivermectin to take than it is to go to the co-op and guess what size horse you are"   (wpln.org) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's a lot safer to go to your pharmacist and let him tell you how much ivermectin heroin to take than it is to go to the co-op and guess what size horse you are," he said.

Now imagine the moral panic.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: imagine the moral panic.


Dollars to donuts this same person is against safe-needle programs because "they just lead to more drug abuse!"
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
At this point the only people who will be left in the Republican Party will be ignorant morons and the people trying to grift them. Oh wait...
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As long as a doctor prescribes it, why do you care so much?
 
groppet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let em suck on all the horse paste they want, just make sure they can't get a hospital bed.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Where can we get these 'placebos?'"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Or, and hear me out here...
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: As long as a doctor prescribes it, why do you care so much?


I think you missed a fundamental part of the headline and/or article.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How many voted neigh?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: As long as a doctor prescribes it, why do you care so much?


What does 'without a prescription' mean on your planet?
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People like to maintain the belief that it is just for horses but it has been prescribed for humans as long as it has been in existence.  Doesn't do anything to help you with COVID, but it does help you for other ailments.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The lone Republican to raise questions and vote no was Sen. Richard Briggs, a surgeon from Knoxville, who said he may have a "pro-science bias."

Good for you, Sen. Briggs, but I respectfully suggest that referring to this as a "bias" just underscores how far off the rails your colleagues and constituents have gone.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: As long as a doctor prescribes it, why do you care so much?


Because we're wasting time and money on a placebo?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sometimes I feel like maybe the South is going to see its average intelligence rise after the COVIDiots die off, but then I consider that COVID causes cognitive problems.

1 in 160 people in the county of my birth have died specifically from COVID.

It's a start.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: As long as a doctor prescribes it, why do you care so much?


No prescription required. No medical diagnosis required. The company that produces ivermectin has even released a statement wanting people to not use this for the treatment of Covid. This is politicians doing stupid shiat for votes from uneducated people.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone wanna explain to me how a state is able to override the FDA?
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: Kangaroo_Ralph: As long as a doctor prescribes it, why do you care so much?

I think you missed a fundamental part of the headline and/or article.


No, I caught it. Fark is still pushing the narrative that there is only a veterinary version of ivermectin, which is probably killing people.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Republicans eat horse paste.
That makes me and other liberals so angry when they do that!!!!
 
meanmutton
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: As long as a doctor prescribes it, why do you care so much?


1) No doctors are prescribing it. The entire point of this law change is to exclude doctors from the process since they won't prescribe it.
2) It is a useful medicine that has significant uses and this reduces supplies for people who need it.
3) It has potentially dangerous side effects particularly in high doses.
4) We shouldn't be scamming people out of their health and money.
 
daffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So I have to jump through hoops to get the opioids that help my constant pain, but this crap that doesn't work and can even put people in the hospital is going to be over the counter. Well that makes perfect sense. This is one screwed up world.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: Kangaroo_Ralph: As long as a doctor prescribes it, why do you care so much?

I think you missed a fundamental part of the headline and/or article.


He's missing a lot of fundamental things.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wil-buuuuuuurrr!
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Any fark-biologists know whether there's a danger of overuse of ivermectin triggering a rise in drug-resistant parasites, the same way that overuse of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic-resistant bacteria?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JDAT: People like to maintain the belief that it is just for horses but it has been prescribed for humans as long as it has been in existence.  Doesn't do anything to help you with COVID, but it does help you for other ailments.


It's because people were literally buying out the stock of the horse version of the stuff because their orange idol said so
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ok, but on one condition:
That each patient run a gamut of 3 doctors that advise them that  "those aren't rope worms coming out" and "<pinches bridge of nose and sighs>"...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 432x467]


Pee is the safest thing in those examples.
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ragnarök cannot come soon enough.
 
trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
GodDAMN there's a bunch of dumbass motherfarkers in TN!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We should absolutely be encouraging these people to poison themselves.

Please proceed. Thanks!
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If only there  had been some way to pass off rendered down urine combined with habanero pepper and Ipecac.
 
bughunter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They're about ready to accept that Jenkem promotes COVID immunity.
 
hungryI
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

meanmutton: 1) No doctors are prescribing it. The entire point of this law change is to exclude doctors from the process since they won't prescribe it.


Any doctor prescribing ivermectin for COVID should be stripped of their license to practice medicine in every state.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Raug the Dwarf: Kangaroo_Ralph: As long as a doctor prescribes it, why do you care so much?

I think you missed a fundamental part of the headline and/or article.

No, I caught it. Fark is still pushing the narrative that there is only a veterinary version of ivermectin, which is probably killing people.


There is not a single doctor anywhere who is reading Fark and thinking "You know what? That medicine I prescribe on a regular basis for scabies is only for horses! OMG, why didn't they tell me that in medical school? Guess everyone has to die of scabies now!"
 
flypusher713
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Any fark-biologists know whether there's a danger of overuse of ivermectin triggering a rise in drug-resistant parasites, the same way that overuse of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic-resistant bacteria?


Definitely:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23489032/


We've squandered a lot of good therapeutics.  Multi-resistant super bugs are scarier than Covid.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

daffy: So I have to jump through hoops to get the opioids that help my constant pain, but this crap that doesn't work and can even put people in the hospital is going to be over the counter. Well that makes perfect sense. This is one screwed up world.


I was just thinking the same thing. I haven't had a health insurance plan during the last 9 years that was willing to pay for my Lumigan because they always want me to take something different despite Lumigan being the most effective and despite me not wanting to go blind before I can retire.

But use something meant to treat parasites to fight off COVID? SURE!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

daffy: So I have to jump through hoops to get the opioids that help my constant pain, but this crap that doesn't work and can even put people in the hospital is going to be over the counter. Well that makes perfect sense. This is one screwed up world.


One is addictive, the other is not.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

flypusher713: Theaetetus: Any fark-biologists know whether there's a danger of overuse of ivermectin triggering a rise in drug-resistant parasites, the same way that overuse of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic-resistant bacteria?

Definitely:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23489032/

We've squandered a lot of good therapeutics.  Multi-resistant super bugs are scarier than Covid.


Oooh, that's bad. Not sure why someone funnied my post, though. Maybe they're on Team Malaria?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As the 21 st century began...human evolution was at a turning point.

Natural selection, the process by which the strongest, the smartest...the fastest reproduced in greater numbers than the rest...

a process which had once favored the noblest traits of man...

now began to favor different traits.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: As long as a doctor prescribes it, why do you care so much?


Because it's been proven not to work, and then sick plague rats will be running around spreading their plague, and I'm one of those people who would "like to go back to normal," only I'm interested in doing something more than thoughts and prayers and putting my fingers in my ears and closing my eyes and chanting "AHM OVER COVID! AHM OVER COVID! AHM OVER COVID!"

Why is that such an incredibly difficult concept for you morons?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Republicans eat horse paste.
That makes me and other liberals so angry when they do that!!!!


It makes me feel good in a bad way, I'm not going to lie.
 
majestic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: JDAT: People like to maintain the belief that it is just for horses but it has been prescribed for humans as long as it has been in existence.  Doesn't do anything to help you with COVID, but it does help you for other ailments.

It's because people were literally buying out the stock of the horse version of the stuff because their orange idol said so


Did Trump actually support Ivermectin for COVID? I knew he was for Lysol snorting and fish tank cleaner consumption, but I didn't recall him also endorsing horse paste.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ok, so....

The LD50 of Ivermectin is 2.02 mg/kg.  (cite: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5835698/)

If the standard dosage of ivermectin of 200 μg/kg only gets to 0.0873 µM at the lungs, and thus a 10x dose gets to 0.820 µM (cite: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32378737/)

Then we can extrapolate that the dosage to get to 5.0μM (which is the dosage required to kill covid) (cite: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7404744/) is:

5.0 µM (IC50 value) / 0.0873 µM x 200 μg/kg (standard dose) = 11454 μg/kg.

Which is 11.454 mg/kg, right? Or over 5 times the LD50.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"None, you idiot."
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hoblit: As the 21 st century began...human evolution was at a turning point.

Natural selection, the process by which the strongest, the smartest...the fastest reproduced in greater numbers than the rest...

a process which had once favored the noblest traits of man...

now began to favor different traits.


Mother nature doesn't give a fark. Otherwise female hyenas wouldn't have to literally bite off their pseudo penises to give birth.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My favorite theory I heard on it, Is that we may have a bunch of parasites inside of us and that's why people feel like s*** most of the time. Apparently there's a whole diet world of people that think we're full of parasites  Until now they were having people go to petsmart now they can just go to the pharmacy
 
Mattix
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mithras_angel: Ok, so....

The LD50 of Ivermectin is 2.02 mg/kg.  (cite: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5835698/)

If the standard dosage of ivermectin of 200 μg/kg only gets to 0.0873 µM at the lungs, and thus a 10x dose gets to 0.820 µM (cite: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32378737/)

Then we can extrapolate that the dosage to get to 5.0μM (which is the dosage required to kill covid) (cite: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7404744/) is:

5.0 µM (IC50 value) / 0.0873 µM x 200 μg/kg (standard dose) = 11454 μg/kg.

Which is 11.454 mg/kg, right? Or over 5 times the LD50.


I was told that there would be no math.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dumbass, Facepalm, and Asinine tags are upset they were passed over in favor of the Stupid tag.
 
