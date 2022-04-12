 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hero More proof that not all heroes wear capes. Some bake and deliver pizza   (twitter.com) divider line
16
    More: Hero, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's cool. Good on all involved.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Make up your minds.  She's either a hero or a blood-drinking child sex trafficker.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If Russia's feeling left out:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At this point, I am pushing for pizza delivery people to become salaried first responders with emergency medical services training. They will get on location before the actual medical services.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Really wish i could get closed captions on this.
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: At this point, I am pushing for pizza delivery people to become salaried first responders with emergency medical services training. They will get on location before the actual medical services.


I don't know if this would be a good or bad thing--anyone who can drive can deliver pizza, while people who can do EMT stuff are much rarer.

This is the pizza dude's Instagram profile, which is otherwise buried way too far down Twitter's craptacular interface.  More info there.  I think you can even order a pizza via direct messaging if you're physically close enough.
 
dericwater
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Make up your minds.  She's either a hero or a blood-drinking child sex trafficker.


Does her pizza parlor have a basement?
 
palelizard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: At this point, I am pushing for pizza delivery people to become salaried first responders with emergency medical services training. They will get on location before the actual medical services.


Back in the day when I was friends with delivery drivers, they were your stereotypical long-haired stoner Phish fan who would spend the evening baked, happily delivering the food. I'm not in any way criticizing, they had a job and they did it, but twenty years later, I'm just not sure I'd really want the current generation/version being my EMT.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

palelizard: Night Train to Wakanda: At this point, I am pushing for pizza delivery people to become salaried first responders with emergency medical services training. They will get on location before the actual medical services.

Back in the day when I was friends with delivery drivers, they were your stereotypical long-haired stoner Phish fan who would spend the evening baked, happily delivering the food. I'm not in any way criticizing, they had a job and they did it, but twenty years later, I'm just not sure I'd really want the current generation/version being my EMT.


Man, I used to get so much free dank when I delivered for Pizza Pit. Good times.

/over thirty years ago but i do have fond memories
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: At this point, I am pushing for pizza delivery people to become salaried first responders with emergency medical services training. They will get on location before the actual medical services.


I called for EMTs and they were at my house in under 5 minutes.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: palelizard: Night Train to Wakanda: At this point, I am pushing for pizza delivery people to become salaried first responders with emergency medical services training. They will get on location before the actual medical services.

Back in the day when I was friends with delivery drivers, they were your stereotypical long-haired stoner Phish fan who would spend the evening baked, happily delivering the food. I'm not in any way criticizing, they had a job and they did it, but twenty years later, I'm just not sure I'd really want the current generation/version being my EMT.

Man, I used to get so much free dank when I delivered for Pizza Pit. Good times.

/over thirty years ago but i do have fond memories


You must be from Madison ;)
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I see a lot of people don't have a sense of humor in this thread.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
War is devastating, and brings out both the worst and the best in people.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gameshowhost: palelizard: Night Train to Wakanda: At this point, I am pushing for pizza delivery people to become salaried first responders with emergency medical services training. They will get on location before the actual medical services.

Back in the day when I was friends with delivery drivers, they were your stereotypical long-haired stoner Phish fan who would spend the evening baked, happily delivering the food. I'm not in any way criticizing, they had a job and they did it, but twenty years later, I'm just not sure I'd really want the current generation/version being my EMT.

Man, I used to get so much free dank when I delivered for Pizza Pit. Good times.

/over thirty years ago but i do have fond memories


Oh yeah. One of my good friends at the time delivered, and he typically made enough from tips from families to pay for the pizza for people who paid him in weed. Then come midnight, time to sit on his back porch and play Doomtown. Like you said, long time ago but good times.
 
