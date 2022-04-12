 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   Is one named pinky and one named brain?   (politico.com) divider line
12
    More: Misc, Office, Food and Drug Administration, Rodent, former FDA officials, field mice, Mouse, Pest-control problems, mouse traps  
•       •       •

578 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2022 at 9:52 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkers... are you pondering what I'm pondering?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought they hung out at the National Institute of Mental Health
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Farkers... are you pondering what I'm pondering?


Yeah, but how will we get the peanut up the monkey's nose?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe the FDA should have Ron DeSantis solve their mouse problem. He can be told it's a gay mouse problem.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Narf!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Farkers... are you pondering what I'm pondering?


When have we ever been pondering what you've been pondering?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Field mice" do not go into buildings. They are also called voles. These are ordinary mice or rats.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Farkers... are you pondering what I'm pondering?


I think so, but where are we going to get rubber leiderhosen at this time of night?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Farkers... are you pondering what I'm pondering?


Well, I think so, ArkAngel, but me and Marjorie Taylor Greene?  I mean, what would the children look like?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seal the building and load it with carbon dioxide. Nitrogen flush would asphyxiate them, but carbon dioxide should encourage them to leave the facilities. Otherwise you have to deal with the smell of decaying rodents.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.