 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   While landing in Heaven it's being reported Gilbert Gottfried hijacked an airplane and crashed it into the 9/11 victims' residential tower. The Aristocrats   (cnn.com) divider line
173
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

2199 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 12 Apr 2022 at 3:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



173 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aw shiat
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gilbert's health was never that great but still, this makes me very sad.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat?

RIP funny man.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know he wasn't for everyone but I always thought Gilbert was hilarious.  That blows.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His sensuous reading of 50 Shades of Gray made us all try to be better lovers.
Gilbert Gottfried Reads 50 Shades of Grey
Youtube XkLqAlIETkA
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this explains why the podcast has been doing so many re-runs since Christmas.  It was the insurance industry that finally did him in.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Safe to say Gilbert would approve of the headline.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Af-laaaaaaaaaaaacccccccccckkkkkkkkk!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotfried
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to have a heart attack and die from this surprise :(
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, fark.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
guess he finally died of not surprise.

/rip
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't even know he was sick. RIP funny man.

I'll never forget the day I heard his real voice.

gilbert gottfried's REAL VOICE on the howard stern show
Youtube EdbElWMnkyY
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have gotten a flight that didn't have a stopover in New York.

RIP funny man.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truly had no idea he was still alive.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Bummer, seriously.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, as a mark of respect, I feel it's only proper that we honor gilbert gottfried by changing every video to his normal voice....

<youtubes his normal voice>

Now, as a byproduct of mental, scarring..let's just keep gilbert's funny voice.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP. When he would do a podcast with a comedian, he would just laugh and laugh with such enthusiasm. I bet he made a lot of folks feel like they were the masters of comedy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sincerest condolences to The Aristocrats.

RIP
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Come right in, come right in. Don't let the fact that I'm DEAD dissuade you in any way from entering my office!"

RIP, funny yelling man.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn you Will Smith!!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a huge fan but this is a bummer ...
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very sad.

One of very few actors/comedians that had an instantly and undeniably recognizable voice. Nobody who heard it ever said, "Is that Gilbert Gottfried?"
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part of his Aristocrats was when they were panning around and you got to see the reaction on all the comedians faces among the regular people as they realized what he was doing. It was beautiful.

Not as good as Saget's, but a close 2nd.

RIP funnyman
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark....this sucks.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: RIP.

[Fark user image image 467x467]

/Bummer, seriously.


I will never not hear Gilbert whenever I see that twerp.
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The You Fool! Sequence from Hollywood Squares
Youtube WM-3QDQGmHo
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh thank God.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gilbert gottfried's REAL VOICE on the howard stern show
Youtube EdbElWMnkyY
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he finds his girlfriend he found on the beach in heaven as well.

Quack
 
hungryI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First Saget, now Gilbert. Life ain't fair. RIP Funny man.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw him at Fantastic Fest a few years ago. Really short dude.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another reason 2022 is a horrible year.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't even know he was sick.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you play Fran Drescher at 2/3 normal speed, it's Gilbert.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three of his most prominent roles came in 1990, 1991, and 1992, when he was cast as the adoption agent Igor Peabody in Problem Child and Problem Child 2 and the parrot Iago in Aladdin. When asked how he prepared for the role, Gottfried said, "I did the whole DeNiro thing. I moved to South America! I lived in the trees!"

Heh.

Gottfried reprised the role in Aladdin: The Return of Jafar, Aladdin and the King of Thieves, the television series and various related media, such as Kingdom Hearts and House of Mouse. However, the character was ultimately recast to Alan Tudyk for the 2019 remake.

Okay, does Tudyk have some sort of contract where he has to do a voice in every farking Disney film or something? Because he is fecking everywhere.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hungryI: First Saget, now Gilbert. Life ain't fair. RIP Funny man.


Don't forget Betty and Norm
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farkin bummer man

Fark user imageView Full Size

Greatest Disney animal
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was so funny back when he'd sit in on the news on the Howard Stern show and make inappropriate comments along with Artie Lange. I'd be in tears. Howard would shush them and tell them to knock it off, but Howard had turned Hamptons Howie by then and was ruled by his wife, cat lady Beth, in their 9 chimneyed Hamptons mansion and had no time for their juvenile peasant talk.

RIP funny man

/Hey Bindy, how bout I bindy you over ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And wouldn't you know it, his family doesn't have Aflac
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he got to voice God before he died.

Carry on my wayward son.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked him, darn it
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodnight, Funny Man
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Filthiest Joke Ever Told: Gilbert Gottfried - The Aristocrats
Youtube yiBAfmxwdKc
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww... I just was listening to him on one of the comedy channels on SiriusXM. I don't know if it was live or not, but he had a regular show there.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greatest hip hop song ever
https://youtu.be/QaF6NfyVqqs
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:(
 
Displayed 50 of 173 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.