(Washingtonian)   $800K fixer upper in DC Suburbs for sale. Cash only. Comes with a person (or maybe two) in the basement. She kind of weaseled her way in and we can't get her out. You cannot see the basement, but I can draw you a picture of it   (washingtonian.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
From the listing:

You're trying to sell a house here! Clean up the damn bathroom!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Come on lady, you're not even trying here. Look at that filthy towel
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kick the f*cking door in and say "GET THE F*CK OUT!"

If you get sued... oh well. At least try.

I'll do it for a bag of Arby's sammiches.

Call me.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If there's no lease in place, what's to stop the new owner from simply disconnecting power/water for a few weeks and changing all the locks?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: If there's no lease in place, what's to stop the new owner from simply disconnecting power/water for a few weeks and changing all the locks?


Squatters rights.  The owners have allowed it to go on for years and now it'll take a f*cking backhoe to get those mooches out of there.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Driedsponge: If there's no lease in place, what's to stop the new owner from simply disconnecting power/water for a few weeks and changing all the locks?

Squatters rights.  The owners have allowed it to go on for years and now it'll take a f*cking backhoe to get those mooches out of there.


How long do squatters have to be there before the rights kick in?  The article says they've only been there for 3 years.  I thought you didn't get squatters rights until it was closer to a decade.
 
groppet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So they weaseled their way in? Some family or friend that needed a place to crash for a couple months and decided to never leave. Probably best to just cut the utilities for a bit.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Buy the house.

Move giant speaker into upper levels.

Play annoying sounds on repeat

They'll move out.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Benevolent Misanthrope: Driedsponge: If there's no lease in place, what's to stop the new owner from simply disconnecting power/water for a few weeks and changing all the locks?

Squatters rights.  The owners have allowed it to go on for years and now it'll take a f*cking backhoe to get those mooches out of there.

How long do squatters have to be there before the rights kick in?  The article says they've only been there for 3 years.  I thought you didn't get squatters rights until it was closer to a decade.


It's in Virginia so that is 15 years.  All they would need to do is give them a notice of rent and that would get the ball rolling on an eviction.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It is pretty ballsy to try and live in someone's house and not leave when asked. How do they sleep? I would be a bit worried that the owners would murder me and just stage it as an argument "Well officers, I let them live here to get back on their feet, but when she took a swing at me with a baseball bat I had to defend myself".
 
The Fireman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I never really understood how squatters don't just get dealt with, the easy way or the hard way.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fairfax's Mantua area...

Nobody talks about the four million gallons of oil spilled into the local creek, back in the '90s.  Why, you ask?  Because they don't want it to affect property values in Mantua.
 
