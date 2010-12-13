 Skip to content
(Twitter) That face you make when you go from being Putin's puppet to Zelenskyy's prisoner
55
    News  
55 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they that hard up for troops now?
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moonfaced Assassin of Joy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Now do the Senate GOP.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be aware that the Twitter thread contains some graphic, disturbing images if you scroll down.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Kerry is looking pretty goddamn rough these days.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, I'd love it if more Americans who conspired against our country looked like that right now.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On behalf of the congregation: WOMP WOMP.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor fella appears to be just shy of his 27th birthday. Sucks to be him, right?
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moonfaced Assassin of Joy: Good. Now do the Senate GOP.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You goona share that crack?
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love the symbolism in the photo.  Electrocute him on one side and cook him on the other.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would've handcuffed him to the radiator.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the pro-Kremlin party Opposition Platform...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mudesi: Are they that hard up for troops now?


He was probably strip searched and had his clothes confiscated in case he hid something in them.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, Viktor. I'm sure your buddy Vlad will negotiate for your release.

**snert**

**snicker**

**BAAHAAAAAHAAAAAHAAAAAHAAAAA!**
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: the pro-Kremlin party Opposition Platform...

[i.kym-cdn.com image 533x594]


Ukrainian lawmaker
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well hang him high to show the price of treason.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Later on Fox & Friends / Tucker Carlson:

Medvedchuk arrested & imprisoned for participation in legitimate political discourse
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: John Kerry is looking pretty goddamn rough these days.


I was thinking Jerome Powell

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still at large:  his brother, Sweet Chuck.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1513945381842956294&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2F12270293%2FThat-face-you-make-when-you-go-from-being-Putins-puppet-to-Zelenskyys-prisoner&sessionId=f37d310de04e7c812fe8c32c95e4ff3b243ef214&siteScreenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=940dd9ee54270%3A1649359550911&width=550px]


That is the face of a man who is fully expecting to not make it to trial.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KC Dutchman: Don't worry, Viktor. I'm sure your buddy Vlad will negotiate for your release.

**snert**

**snicker**

**BAAHAAAAAHAAAAAHAAAAAHAAAAA!**


Vova.
The diminutive for Vladimir is Vova.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The picture needs theme music...

Curb Your Enthusiasm Theme
Youtube Ag1o3koTLWM
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Fireproof: the pro-Kremlin party Opposition Platform...

[i.kym-cdn.com image 533x594]

Ukrainian lawmaker


Ah, OK. So not a Russian politician that was somehow in Ukraine, but a Russian puppet lawmaker within the country.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: That is the face of a man who is fully expecting deserving to not make it to trial.


/ftfy
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

KyivIndependent: ⚡BREAKING: Pro-Kremlin lawmaker, Putin's crony Medvedchuk captured. Zelensky announced that Viktor Medvedchuk, a lawmaker with the pro-Kremlin party Opposition Platform was captured by the Security Service. Medvedchuk is accused of treason. He escaped house arrest in February. https://t.co/M3SIi65uht


comb.ioView Full Size


This has legs to be memed into the Bernie Mittens meme
 
proteus_b
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fireproof: the pro-Kremlin party Opposition Platform...


Well, in Ukraine, being pro-Kremlin puts you in the opposition...
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
rockandrollglobe.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was reading earlier that Putin was probably planning on installing this guy as his puppet administrator if they'd been able to seize Kyiv as planned.

Also... that they think he'd been feeding unrealistically rosy analysis to Russian intelligence, suggesting that the Ukrainian resistance would not have popular support and quickly fold, and that the population in general would welcome the Russian invasion.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
His pants don't fit.
These are the wages of poor fashion choices.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No wonder it was so hard to find him, what with all the camouflage he's wearing.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I was reading earlier that Putin was probably planning on installing this guy as his puppet administrator if they'd been able to seize Kyiv as planned.

Also... that they think he'd been feeding unrealistically rosy analysis to Russian intelligence, suggesting that the Ukrainian resistance would not have popular support and quickly fold, and that the population in general would welcome the Russian invasion.


"He chose...  poorly."
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: His pants don't fit.
These are the wages of poor fashion choices.


There is also a ukrainian patch on the shoulder.  One might suspect t'ain't the uniform he arrived in.
 
wage0048
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's the face of a man who knows he's going to end up hanged.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Fireproof: the pro-Kremlin party Opposition Platform...

Well, in Ukraine, being pro-Kremlin puts you in the opposition...


On a platform no less!
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*record scratch*

Yep, That's me.  You're probably wondering how I got here.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He had some awesome skits on Letterman.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Moonfaced Assassin of Joy: Good. Now do the Senate GOP.


api.time.comView Full Size
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I was reading earlier that Putin was probably planning on installing this guy as his puppet administrator if they'd been able to seize Kyiv as planned.

Also... that they think he'd been feeding unrealistically rosy analysis to Russian intelligence, suggesting that the Ukrainian resistance would not have popular support and quickly fold, and that the population in general would welcome the Russian invasion.


That's what the senior leadership was telling Putin because they knew that he'd punish them for saying anything else. They tried that and it didn't work. The real FSB analysts were saying that it would be an absolute disaster.

The parallels to Bush and the Iraq War are absolutely astounding. Right up to, and including, the public (or some bare majority of it), deciding to rally around their idiot-as$hole, instead of kicking him to the curb.

It's human nature to absolutely love evil, so long as your side is doing it.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

talkertopc: mudesi: Are they that hard up for troops now?

He was probably strip searched and had his clothes confiscated in case he hid something in them.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is that ol' Paulie Manafort in the background? Hair dye is hard to get when you're a prisoner. They'd both know that.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
sassyfrancis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait - is Charles Grodin doing some kind of method acting that went too far?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

groppet: Well hang him high to show the price of treason.


phantom-marca.unidadeditorial.esView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why the hell didn't he get out of dodge?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fireproof: the pro-Kremlin party Opposition Platform...

[i.kym-cdn.com image 533x594]


There's a large Russian minority in Ukraine, so some of them are pro-Kremlin I suppose.
 
vevolis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That is the dejected face of a man who has never eaten a summer salad with fresh vegetables.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: John Kerry is looking pretty goddamn rough these days.


I thought he looked like the dude from MASH
 
