(WNEP Scranton)   Drugs. Swords. Murder. This is the most excitement Shamokin has seen since that time the Dunkin' caught fire   (wnep.com) divider line
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What kind of sword?

Katana loses points for overuse. Zweihander is worth bonus style points.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gotta <3 my hometown
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow. Shamokin doesn't make it to Fark very often.
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sxacho: Wow. Shamokin doesn't make it to Fark very often.


One of my co-workers lives there.  It's amazing that something Fark-worthy happened there, it's really not that large of a place.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: What kind of sword?

Katana loses points for overuse. Zweihander is worth bonus style points.


But what if while we were partying, he was masturbating studying the blade?
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Shamokin sword-slaying shocks suburbanites!  Sassy suspect says, 'Surprise, suckers!' "?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: What kind of sword?

Katana loses points for overuse. Zweihander is worth bonus style points.


Hand-forged artisanal estoc or go home

/just because 2H thrusting swords are up there on the "??" list
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh is that the place Michael Jackson was singing about? HEE heee
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: What kind of sword?

Katana loses points for overuse. Zweihander is worth bonus style points.


Only description I can find, so far:

The complaint goes on to say once Pearce threatened to call the police, the man stabbed her with a 'long, sharp sword'.

So, no short, dull swords.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Chthonic Echoes: What kind of sword?

Katana loses points for overuse. Zweihander is worth bonus style points.

But what if while we were partying, he was masturbating studying the blade?


Police should just ask in the small circle of "friends" and acquaintances who fits that description and they'll get the killer.
I doubt that this was a discreet person, especially about their sword. I also doubt that it's a burglary gone wrong. And I really, REALLY, doubt that it's a female.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Police say unfortunately the victim rolled a 2 for Dexterity and was not wearing armor at the time.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I May Be Crazy But...: Chthonic Echoes: What kind of sword?

Katana loses points for overuse. Zweihander is worth bonus style points.

But what if while we were partying, he was masturbating studying the blade?

Police should just ask in the small circle of "friends" and acquaintances who fits that description and they'll get the killer.
I doubt that this was a discreet person, especially about their sword. I also doubt that it's a burglary gone wrong. And I really, REALLY, doubt that it's a female.


I bet it was a transgender Muslim illegal alien.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In the Middle Ages would it have been considered odd to be killed by a rock?
 
