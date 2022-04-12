 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   In war, not all casualties "cost" the same, A new conscript is easy to replace, but it takes millions of dollars and a decade or more to train a new elite soldier or a high-ranking officer. Guess which type Russia is losing disproportionately   (news.dealgoo.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Russia, BBC investigation, Russian fighters, costly troops, early April, invasion of Ukraine, special forces of the GRU intelligence agency, Members of elite units  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You know the rumor mill is running overtime in the Russian army
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Are we still pretending that Russia is spending money on its military?

Sure the books say they spent $10k/soldier for training, but in reality some oligarchs took $9,900K of that, gave the dude a $50 uniform and a $50 gun and showed him which end the shooty bits come out.

If you haven't figured that out by now, I don't know what other proof you need
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't think Russia has nearly enough experienced pilots. That's my only theory behind their complete failure in the sky.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It costs less to build a new plane than it does to train someone to fly it.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The 10 to 15 years of training don't seem to be working for Russia.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grigory_Potemkin#%22Potemkin_Village%22

it's hard to outgrow your roots.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I don't think Russia has nearly enough experienced pilots. That's my only theory behind their complete failure in the sky.


They don't pay for the maintenance, training, fuel, etc to keep "trained" pilots up to date.  You get out of the academy and then sit around all day.

There was a report out years ago that the average Russian fighter pilot got 40 hours a year in the air.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The article has the idea, but the costs are out of whack.

Junior lieutenants are a dime a dozen, and are as inexpensive as conscripts if you  don't have to send them to an academy. (OCS gradustes)

Fighter pilots are expensive, but only take 3 years to train... still a long time, but not the 14 years in the article.

Colonels/Lt colnels/ Majors have experience, but not necessarily advanced training.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Both?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I don't think Russia has nearly enough experienced pilots. That's my only theory behind their complete failure in the sky.


The theory I believe widely accepted is that they lack far-range precision mutions.

Bomb runs using dumb bombs, require being close and low, and susceptible to AA missiles.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Putin has a secret weapon up his borscht to defeat Ukraine: Steven Seagal.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Annoyed conscripts are probably saluting these elite officers every chance they get. . .
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Are we still pretending that Russia is spending money on its military?

Sure the books say they spent $10k/soldier for training, but in reality some oligarchs took $9,900K of that, gave the dude a $50 uniform and a $50 gun and showed him which end the shooty bits come out.

If you haven't figured that out by now, I don't know what other proof you need


It actually appears they are losing a lot of their best guys.

Apparently even their best guys suck, and are surrounded by an overall war system that also sucks.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baka-san: You know the rumor mill is running overtime in the Russian army


Obviously.  When real news is suppressed, rumors flourish.
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Where is your Commander?...Blown up sir....  aaaarmy training sir!!
 
daffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: The 10 to 15 years of training don't seem to be working for Russia.


I think that maybe they needed just a little more training.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: The article has the idea, but the costs are out of whack.

Junior lieutenants are a dime a dozen, and are as inexpensive as conscripts if you  don't have to send them to an academy. (OCS gradustes)

Fighter pilots are expensive, but only take 3 years to train... still a long time, but not the 14 years in the article.

Colonels/Lt colnels/ Majors have experience, but not necessarily advanced training.


Top military pilots need flight time to maintain skills and have to be retrained when new aircraft are adopted.   Odds are most of the fuel budget was sip[honed off so training flights were curtailed.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Their numbers are dubious. 1 US soldier costs around 100,000 a year to pay, train, feed, clothe, transport, arm, etc...

They say it costs 10k to train a Lt. if they are JUST counting the training program, ok, I guess OCS might be around that, but there is already a lot invested in a person who is going into OCS. An academy officer, or ROTC though, is over 200k for training, education, pay, arming, etc...

Maybe i am missing something here, but I was reading that shaking my head. Those types of losses to our officer ranks would be considered catastrophic.
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So you're saying when Russia sends its people, they're sending their best...
 
King Something
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dozens or hundreds of Spetsnaz were killed in a transport plane shootdown in the opening hours of the war.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This just in:  ru.ru.remon wants your used Russian officer clothes for trade-in.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Are we still pretending that Russia is spending money on its military?

Sure the books say they spent $10k/soldier for training, but in reality some oligarchs took $9,900K of that, gave the dude a $50 uniform and a $50 gun and showed him which end the shooty bits come out.

If you haven't figured that out by now, I don't know what other proof you need


I dunno hatchets aren't cheap:
s3.crackedcdn.comView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I don't think Russia has nearly enough experienced pilots. That's my only theory behind their complete failure in the sky.


They might have a big air force (on paper) but they have a very big country. They can't all be committed to Ukraine.

That isn't even taking into consideration how much of their air force is down for repairs (or just stuck in a hanger) .

Up at my inlaws cottage (in Ontario) we have a US neighbor who is ex-US Military. He was in Vietnam flying the Banana helicopters and the Huey's and trained a bunch of your helicopter pilots. At the end of his career they would do military reviews with various countries. One country was China (I guess late 80's) and he said they would get driven past rows of aircraft outside of hangers as a way of impressing the visiting US military inspectors (I guess that is what they would have been called). His big take away was that those aircraft had never been flown because the ground underneath them was clean, there were no fluid spills, no signs of any maintenance being done. They were basically rolled out for US satellites (and visiting personnel) to be counted, then rolled back into the hanger. (No doubt things have changed with them because the Chinese are wealthy now and are serious challengers to be the top dog).

I have to wonder if that is similar to the Russian air force. Impressive on paper but perhaps just enough of each airframe exists to credibility be counted but no maintenance, no personnel working / flying them. It would seem what we are witnessing with the Russians is a big smoke and mirrors play. Everything that was stated about their capabilities is a lie.
 
rfenster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: It costs less to build a new plane than it does to train someone to fly it.


During the famous "Battle of Britain"  the UK was never in danger of running out fighter planes, they still had factories cranking those bad boys out at a record pace.   Running out of Pilots?  we that was a VERY near thing
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: It costs less to build a new plane than it does to train someone to fly it.


100% not true. At least not since the 70's.

There are no current us fighter planes that cost less than $30 million- that's what a new F-16 costs - while the F-35 is close to $80 million per plane.

The top cost to train a pilot to competency on the most sophisticated planes (F-22, F-35, B-2) is in the range of $10 million total.
 
blatsnorf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My guess is it's the ones that could carry out a coup against Putin...
 
MSkow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know they are currently our friend's enemy, but boiling human life down to dollar and training time figures feels wrong.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: NewportBarGuy: I don't think Russia has nearly enough experienced pilots. That's my only theory behind their complete failure in the sky.

The theory I believe widely accepted is that they lack far-range precision mutions.

Bomb runs using dumb bombs, require being close and low, and susceptible to AA missiles.


Which munitions, Russia has been unable to make since about 2014 thanks to Obama's sanctions are they took Crimea making it impossible for them to get critical components
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Magorn: foo monkey: It costs less to build a new plane than it does to train someone to fly it.

During the famous "Battle of Britain"  the UK was never in danger of running out fighter planes, they still had factories cranking those bad boys out at a record pace.   Running out of Pilots?  we that was a VERY near thing


Got 20 and change to spare? Here's a film about Rolls Royce Merlin production.

Rolls-Royce Merlin Engine
Youtube -fo7SmNuUU4
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yes, cannon fodder is a thing, always has been
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Are we still pretending that Russia is spending money on its military?

Sure the books say they spent $10k/soldier for training, but in reality some oligarchs took $9,900K of that, gave the dude a $50 uniform and a $50 gun and showed him which end the shooty bits come out.

If you haven't figured that out by now, I don't know what other proof you need


I feel like your $50 estimate is a tad high.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Those numbers seem inflated.

It isn't just the troops, but spare parts of equipment that were sold off to make more $$
 
