Putin announces Russia intends to invade The Moon
    More: Unlikely, Space exploration, Russia, Moscow Times, NASA, new moon landing mission, challenges of space exploration, President Vladimir Putin, lunar program  
posted to Main » and STEM » on 12 Apr 2022 at 4:05 PM



Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not if Ukrainian tractors get there first.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about biting off more than you can chew.

That aside, who gives a shiat about going to the moon anymore? In other news last week, someone circumnavigated the globe. Barely made it back alive. Got a huge amount of tail out of it though.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems like a grand idea about now. Send up a rocket when things are tense with your invasion, and the thoughts of nukes flying. Very stable. Much thought out.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You and what economy?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He heard there were nazis there.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Russia's population should be small enough in a few years for them all just move there very practically.  They can have it all to themselves and they can take TFG and Texas with them.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: That seems like a grand idea about now. Send up a rocket when things are tense with your invasion, and the thoughts of nukes flying. Very stable. Much thought out.


I suspect that's exactly the point.  If successful, it's a show of functional rocketry, and undermines the "I bet their nukes aren't even maintained and couldn't launch anyway" folks.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"We're Russians on the moon, we're throwing our harpoons...."
 
Wobambo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We are too a superpower. We are! We are! We are!
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The magician uses distraction.
 
strutin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Russia's population should be small enough in a few years for them all just move there very practically.  They can have it all to themselves and they can take TFG and Texas with them.


A couple posts up from yours shows there's a base they would likely be quite comfortable with just waiting for them and everything!
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Not if Ukrainian tractors get there first.


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


Слава Україні!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
With what?  Balsa wood and bubblegum spacecraft?
 
jasroc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The two guys standing behind him are CLEARLY not on board with this proposal.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
JFC, his wet dream to resurrect the Soviet Union is just getting to be sad and pathetic at this point.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, uh.... Remember that your official stance is that the moon landings were a hoax? Remember how you never went there in the first place? So, what do you mean 'restart'?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Better hurry

Mr. Show - Blow Up the Moon
Youtube GTJ3LIA5LmA
 
Farkage
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't you need money to do that?
 
Gustopia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jasroc: The two guys standing behind him are CLEARLY not on board with this proposal.


Those dudes do not look... well.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Ukrainians will be waiting for them there with Javelins.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Russia's population should be small enough in a few years for them all just move there very practically.  They can have it all to themselves and they can take TFG and Texas with them.


Never read any Heinlein have you? These are the people you DON'T want up there with mass drivers.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: JFC, his wet dream to resurrect the Soviet Union is just getting to be sad and pathetic at this point.


Boomer-era people have not aged gracefully at all. 70 is new 40, Russia is still strong, drink New Coke!
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also, Vlad's face looks really swollen by perhaps steroids.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In TFA is a little tidbit of building a lunar research station with China. Based on recent events, I suspect any Russians involved would be passengers on Chinese spacecraft.

Russian engineers are really good at making do with nothing much, but the sanctions since 2014 have really hindered their ability to build new shiat. Even Russian engineers need at least a few fragments of objective reality to make their magic, and a lot of that reality has been remarkably absent from Russia for a long time.

TFA said they planned to put an unmanned spacecraft on Luna in 2016, but that was pushed back to 2018 ... and pushed back again to 2021 ... and now it's scheduled for "later this year".

"Sure, Vova. We believe you. Really. No, we're not laughing. Honest."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

😆
 
The Fireman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Those guys in the background just found out that their lives depend on putting a man on the moon with a budget of $50.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: With what?  Balsa wood and bubblegum spacecraft?


With the kind of rockets that were Americans only ride to space for a decade, and the kind of engines the Pentagon depends on to launch satellites.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, his troops are so hard up they have to pilfer washing machines and clothes from Ukrainian homes.
 
ProfessorBling [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Better hurry

[YouTube video: Mr. Show - Blow Up the Moon]


Beat me to it
 
camaroash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It'll run out of fuel on the way.
 
Keeve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's called Operation Hey Everybody Look Over Here!
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Dr Jack Badofsky: With what?  Balsa wood and bubblegum spacecraft?

With the kind of rockets that were Americans only ride to space for a decade, and the kind of engines the Pentagon depends on to launch satellites.


What do they land with? A stolen washing machine?
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can someone do a photoshop where they replace the AW handstand beach girl with a shirtless Putin?
 
pestossimo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe they want to borrow this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Dr Jack Badofsky: With what?  Balsa wood and bubblegum spacecraft?

With the kind of rockets that were Americans only ride to space for a decade, and the kind of engines the Pentagon depends on to launch satellites.


Engine implies the need for fuel.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Also, Vlad's face looks really swollen by perhaps steroids.


They're the same ones Ivan Drago used but he overdosed or something.
 
Sawbux
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Who remembers "Moonbase!" ?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x267]
😆


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Putin is definitely Shemp.
 
daffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wobambo: We are too a superpower. We are! We are! We are!


Yup. Our little megalomaniac is is getting greedier isn't he. How will he do that when all his little toy soldiers are getting broken in the Ukraine.  I think someone needs a time out.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: hubiestubert: That seems like a grand idea about now. Send up a rocket when things are tense with your invasion, and the thoughts of nukes flying. Very stable. Much thought out.

I suspect that's exactly the point.  If successful, it's a show of functional rocketry, and undermines the "I bet their nukes aren't even maintained and couldn't launch anyway" folks.


The question isn't entirely about if they will launch, it's if they will detonate correctly.  Making a nuke go off correctly is incredibly hard to begin with and they require insane amounts of expensive, high skill maintenance.  Forgot to measure the core size down to the micron?  fizzle.  one of the 2 dozen high explosive elements surroundingn the core goes off a millisecond too late?  fizzle.  There are dozens of reasons nukes can fail to work, and if you haven't been maintaining them properly over a course of 30 plus years, you're probably going to run in to most of them.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image image 245x285]


FARK YOU, SPACESHIP 🚀 !!!
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Probably a non-zero chance that it is actually an EMP device
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wobambo: We are too a superpower. We are! We are! We are!


Except as I suggested, it's not 1969. Simply going to the moon no longer makes one a superpower.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wouldn't let him do that...

That maniac is just as likely to park nukes on the moon to hold the world hostage.

"POTW for Life, or the moon gets it!"
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: hubiestubert: That seems like a grand idea about now. Send up a rocket when things are tense with your invasion, and the thoughts of nukes flying. Very stable. Much thought out.

I suspect that's exactly the point.  If successful, it's a show of functional rocketry, and undermines the "I bet their nukes aren't even maintained and couldn't launch anyway" folks.


WE have put more money into their space program than they have, I'm betting.  And those rides are over.

So if they can get something up there that doesn't fizzle and spin and fail constantly without their best and brightest constantly tending it, you'd better believe the shiat in those cylos are barely worth their weight in crusty irradiated dog shiat.
 
animekev
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

madgonad: Probably a non-zero chance that it is actually an EMP device


Make favorite Bond film. And Nintendo 64 game.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: hubiestubert: That seems like a grand idea about now. Send up a rocket when things are tense with your invasion, and the thoughts of nukes flying. Very stable. Much thought out.

I suspect that's exactly the point.  If successful, it's a show of functional rocketry, and undermines the "I bet their nukes aren't even maintained and couldn't launch anyway" folks.


It's already 5 years behind schedule and Russia is broke.  I doubt they have enough $$ to fill the tank and if they do then by all means blow your wad shooting for the moon.  It's less money he can spend on all these wars he has planned
 
