(Mirror.co.uk)   Putin tries to 'ease' tentions with NATO by moving lethal military equipment including missile systems towards the Finnish border. What could possibly go wrong?   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
55
•       •       •

gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He's paranoid...expecting a counterattack by NATO. It isn't a precursor to invasion.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That Finland would destroy said equipment without NATO's help, then ask to be included in NATO?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Where's Cotton with the color commentary?
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Finland would wipe the floor with Russia again. Especially because I don't believe Russia can do a two front war in it's current state.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They can't do a one-front war, no point opening a second front.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Where are they putting their non-lethal military equipment?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think Putin should move his military to every border with a "hostile nation", even if it is not currently contiguous with Russia's borders. The more you thin them out and spread them around the better. Have you ever seen the coastland of Canada or Indonesia on a map?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

crustysandman: Finland would wipe the floor with Russia again.


While it's true that Finland did wipe the floor with Russia, Russia also won that particular war.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This kind of news makes me tents.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Where are they putting their non-lethal military equipment?


Poland?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They managed to move equipment without the wheels falling off?

I don't believe you.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah stick your dick in that garbage disposal. That would be a real uh.. smart move.

You'd think one of the bolder of his Uruk Hai would object to being that kind of cannon fodder and tell him that's farkin dumb.
 
zero7717
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I think Putin should move his military to every border with a "hostile nation", even if it is not currently contiguous with Russia's borders. The more you thin them out and spread them around the better. Have you ever seen the coastland of Canada or Indonesia on a map?


They can't join NATO if they're in an armed border dispute. Start an armed border dispute with every nation and nobody gets to join NATO. Big brain time.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I love that the mods put a question right before the inevitable answer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's moving them slowly to ease into the tension.
 
Cache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Where are they putting their non-lethal military equipment?


Apparently, most of it has gone to the Ukraine.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: That Finland would destroy said equipment without NATO's help, then ask to be included in NATO?


That's 'going wrong,' is it?
Doesn't sound all that wrong to me.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This might be great.  They hardly have their shiat together in Ukraine.  Distract them on another front, or even two?  Makes defending Ukraine a little easier.  Place a bunch of tanks in the Baltic states or do some exercises there. Get an inflatable Parton and inflatable Challengers in Romania(yes I know Challengers are British)
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't you dare think about joining NATO because we won't be able to attack you without triggering a massive reaction from the rest of NATO.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's a 'tention'?
 
wage0048
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gopher321: He's paranoid...expecting a counterattack by NATO. It isn't a precursor to invasion.


You're probably right.  Unfortunately, NATO can't really afford to take the risk that you might be wrong.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Rwa2play: That Finland would destroy said equipment without NATO's help, then ask to be included in NATO?

That's 'going wrong,' is it?
Doesn't sound all that wrong to me.


It is if you're Russian.
Or a Christian Fundie with a Trump infatuation. But, I repeat myself.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

genner: He's moving them slowly to ease into the tension.


Maybe just the tip (of the missle system)
 
strutin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: What's a 'tention'?


Like 'tension', but with less wall thickness.
 
Esroc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Enough with the dick tease. Launch the nukes. I don't want to go to work tomorrow.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: This might be great.  They hardly have their shiat together in Ukraine.  Distract them on another front, or even two?  Makes defending Ukraine a little easier.  Place a bunch of tanks in the Baltic states or do some exercises there. Get an inflatable Parton and inflatable Challengers in Romania(yes I know Challengers are British)


I assume you mean Patton?  I don't think Parton can be inflated much more.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is where you dump your armies in China and sweep up Ural, Siberia, Irkutsk, Yakutsk and Kamchatka
 
zbtop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I mean, if Pooty-Poot wants to spread his forces across the Finnish border like a thin layer of butter, I'm not gonna complain.

It was one thing to have a border with NATO only in the Baltics.

It's another thing to have border with NATO in the Baltics, a potentially NATO aligned finland, and a now-eternally hostile Ukraine. That's a 3000km front.

This is not 5D chess, this is straight up "I inhabit a different reality from the one that actually exists".
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

crustysandman: Finland would wipe the floor with Russia again. Especially because I don't believe Russia can do a two front war in it's current state.


Considering it couldn't even sustain a two-front war in Ukraine, I suspect you're probably correct.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This is where you dump your armies in China and sweep up Ural, Siberia, Irkutsk, Yakutsk and Kamchatka


There ARE an awful lot of untapped resources up there so China can continue to make massive show-cities where no one lives.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
After all, it worked so well the last time they attacked Finland...
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: They managed to move equipment without the wheels falling off?

I don't believe you.


Perhaps the front might fall off instead.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: functionisalwaystaken: This might be great.  They hardly have their shiat together in Ukraine.  Distract them on another front, or even two?  Makes defending Ukraine a little easier.  Place a bunch of tanks in the Baltic states or do some exercises there. Get an inflatable Parton and inflatable Challengers in Romania(yes I know Challengers are British)

I assume you mean Patton?  I don't think Parton can be inflated much more.


Dammitalltohell

You, sir or madam, are correct
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

strutin: xxBirdMadGirlxx: What's a 'tention'?

Like 'tension', but with less wall thickness.


So my first apartment? I don't know why Pooty's bringing structural integrity issues into the mix- there's enough going on as it is.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If anyone thinks that Ukraine is kicking Russia's ass (and they ARE), it is still butterfly kisses compared to the beatdown Finland would give them.
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Popular Finnish saying "the Russian army is already in our country... six feet deep"
 
Bondith
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 843x934]


This is not the total immersive B5 interactive experience I wanted.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: crustysandman: Finland would wipe the floor with Russia again.

While it's true that Finland did wipe the floor with Russia, Russia also won that particular war.


Situation is very different today. Putin's not gonna like what happens, but he's desperate and the usual Russian tactics aren't working anymore.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zero7717: brantgoose: I think Putin should move his military to every border with a "hostile nation", even if it is not currently contiguous with Russia's borders. The more you thin them out and spread them around the better. Have you ever seen the coastland of Canada or Indonesia on a map?

They can't join NATO if they're in an armed border dispute. Start an armed border dispute with every nation and nobody gets to join NATO. Big brain time.


Joining NATO is like joining Augusta. One does not simply "join" one must be invited.This keeps the undesirables like Russia and Argentina out of the club.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: What's a 'tention'?


A tent particle with a charge.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Don't you dare think about joining NATO because we won't be able to attack you without triggering a massive reaction from the rest of NATO.


Article 42(7) the EU treaty already entails a mutual defense agreement with other EU states, so this posturing about NATO from Putin is just that - posturing.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: crustysandman: Finland would wipe the floor with Russia again.

While it's true that Finland did wipe the floor with Russia, Russia also won that particular war.


Only because Finland ran out of bullets. You can't call a 10:1 loss "winning".

Russia also "won" because nobody else in the world would actually go in militarily and support Finland. Throughout the Winter War, Finland was begging for support, and despite a lot of promises and vague concerns, nobody would step up and challenge Russia because.

Finland had to surrender because they had no other option.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What other countries can we invite to NATO? Kazakhstan and Mongolia might help distract the Russians a bit more.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: ArkPanda: functionisalwaystaken: This might be great.  They hardly have their shiat together in Ukraine.  Distract them on another front, or even two?  Makes defending Ukraine a little easier.  Place a bunch of tanks in the Baltic states or do some exercises there. Get an inflatable Parton and inflatable Challengers in Romania(yes I know Challengers are British)

I assume you mean Patton?  I don't think Parton can be inflated much more.

Dammitalltohell

You, sir or madam, are correct


Parton would use him for a mop.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: That Finland would destroy said equipment without NATO's help, then ask to be included in NATO?


That would be their initiation.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: crustysandman: Finland would wipe the floor with Russia again.

While it's true that Finland did wipe the floor with Russia, Russia also won that particular war.


And then the Finns willingly sided with Hitler to avenge it.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: functionisalwaystaken: ArkPanda: functionisalwaystaken: This might be great.  They hardly have their shiat together in Ukraine.  Distract them on another front, or even two?  Makes defending Ukraine a little easier.  Place a bunch of tanks in the Baltic states or do some exercises there. Get an inflatable Parton and inflatable Challengers in Romania(yes I know Challengers are British)

I assume you mean Patton?  I don't think Parton can be inflated much more.

Dammitalltohell

You, sir or madam, are correct

Parton would use him for a mop.


What is it with you and mops?
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: crustysandman: Finland would wipe the floor with Russia again.

While it's true that Finland did wipe the floor with Russia, Russia also won that particular war.


LOL. No.
 
goodncold
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: What's a 'tention'?


Its what happens when you wake up and your pants are too tight in the front.
 
