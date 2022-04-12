 Skip to content
(AP News)   Russian war is making fertilizer less crunchy and appetizing   (apnews.com) divider line
DHT3
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And here I thought Russian soldiers made good fertilizer...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Tough. Tired of reading "why don't we just let Russia kill Ukrainians, because otherwise my carrots become slightly more expensive and it's too haaaaard to find chicken feed?" articles today, thanks.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Time to re-open the American pot ash mines that were closed years ago when Russia flooded the market with it.
 
goodncold
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: Time to re-open the American pot ash mines that were closed years ago when Russia flooded the market with it.


Or we take the opportunity to start regenerative farming which doesn't require a lot (if any) chemical inputs.

Any book by Joel Salatin is a good primer on what is going wrong with modern farming and what can fixed and how it helps not only make good food, but builds soil (and as a nice by product sinks CO2).
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybeeeeeeee......the globalists shouldn't have put such crucial resources in the hands of an unstable tyranny?
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Tough. Tired of reading "why don't we just let Russia kill Ukrainians, because otherwise my carrots become slightly more expensive and it's too haaaaard to find chicken feed?" articles today, thanks.


I must have missed the part of TFA where they make any argument about what should be done about Russia's atrocities, rather than simply reporting on some consequences.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Subby: "worsening the crunch" means *more* crunchy in this context, not less

Think about 'crunchy pudding' vs. 'crunchy potato chips'
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sitesmithscott: Time to re-open the American pot ash mines that were closed years ago when Russia flooded the market with it.


My neighbors have a lot of pot ash.... may not be the right one
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DHT3: And here I thought Russian soldiers made good fertilizer...


Yeah, but that doesn't help people not in  Ukraine.

And if people are going to use 'night soil', they need to start composting it already.

There were also folks who were experimenting with putting jugs of pee in greenhouses to sterilize it so it could be used for the nitrogen.  I think that took a month, but they were in the UK, so maybe it would be faster in Kenya.
 
