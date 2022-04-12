 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Funny, I thought the green glow in the the north was just an aurora from recent solar activity. Now it's an alien "broom"? Has anyone seen Stephen King at an ATM, or Emilio Estevez at the Dixie Boy?   (abc7.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange, Driverless car, Personal rapid transit, Automobile, Autonomous robot, driverless car, SAN FRANCISCO, General Motors, officer  
•       •       •

680 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2022 at 7:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then it takes off again. Must be disappointing there's nobody to shoot.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's headline makes zero sense in the context of this story...
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Subby's headline makes zero sense in the context of this story...


I guess you don't agree with using the Maximum Overdrive reference?

/What about saying the car was searching for Sarah Connor?
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst subby headline..EVER
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are autonomous death machines allowed to stealthily drive about without lights so that they can better sneak up on their prey?  Lights not only allow drivers to see, but also serve a purpose to alert people to get out of the way.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the third time this has happened in the last three days.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When this movie came out I was 9 and one of my friends regaled us all with the highlight of the film which was the Coke machine shooting out cans at high speed.  I was afraid of Coke machines for a bit.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whisper in the wind: Worst subby headline..EVER


I submitted this story with KITT denying involvement
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

It happens sometimes. People just explode. Natural causes.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's resisting arrest. I'm surprised they didn't shoot the car to death and plant some fentanyl on it.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: whisper in the wind: Worst subby headline..EVER

I submitted this story with KITT denying involvement


Just kidding around. No offense
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm amazed that the EV knew it was being pulled over. But then it might be a trained response to move to the right and stop till the "flashing lights" went away.
Doesn't  it have a connection to some sort of "dispatcher/ operator "?
 
vestona22
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Mikey1969: Subby's headline makes zero sense in the context of this story...

I guess you don't agree with using the Maximum Overdrive reference?

/What about saying the car was searching for Sarah Connor?


Maybe the car was searching for Lisa Simpson?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: Rattrap007: whisper in the wind: Worst subby headline..EVER

I submitted this story with KITT denying involvement

Just kidding around. No offense


no i mean my submission didn't get green. I submitted one with KITT referenced. Who ever did this one went with Maximum Overdrive.

Also considered doing one with Claude Raines (Invisible Man) as the joke, but couldn't get one to work right.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

vestona22: DarkSoulNoHope: Mikey1969: Subby's headline makes zero sense in the context of this story...

I guess you don't agree with using the Maximum Overdrive reference?

/What about saying the car was searching for Sarah Connor?

Maybe the car was searching for Lisa Simpson?


Why does the car talk like a lamb?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.