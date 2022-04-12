 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   Woman dies in Lincoln Park apartment fire. The Chicago Fire Department tried so hard, but in the end, it didn't even matter   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One thing I don't know why doesn't feel like subby tried
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've become so numb to this
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grooooaaaaaan subby.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so much more than I can take.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These wounds, they will not heal
Fear is how I fall
Confusing what is real
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done Schlubby, I chuckled.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't heard that one in a while.
 
FutureWars
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These burns, they will not heal.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will eventually be a memory of a time that they tried so hard.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you shouldn't live in a castle of glass.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they didn't use hotdog flavored water.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for the woman, but my dad was FDNY and he always told me," Never get too far away from a stove while it is on." Guess he was right.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: I feel bad for the woman, but my dad was FDNY and he always told me," Never get too far away from a stove while it is on." Guess he was right.


It was a studio apartment.  How far away could she get?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: daffy: I feel bad for the woman, but my dad was FDNY and he always told me," Never get too far away from a stove while it is on." Guess he was right.

It was a studio apartment.  How far away could she get?


20 minutes crapping and tweeting?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

daffy: I feel bad for the woman, but my dad was FDNY and he always told me," Never get too far away from a stove while it is on." Guess he was right.


Article says emergency responders found her 'mid cardiac arrest.'

If the cardiac arrest caused the unattended cooking, she could have been right in front of the stove, but on the floor and incapable of turning it off.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: daffy: I feel bad for the woman, but my dad was FDNY and he always told me," Never get too far away from a stove while it is on." Guess he was right.

It was a studio apartment.  How far away could she get?


All the instruments and recording equipment fell on her and she was trapped.
 
daffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: daffy: I feel bad for the woman, but my dad was FDNY and he always told me," Never get too far away from a stove while it is on." Guess he was right.

Article says emergency responders found her 'mid cardiac arrest.'

If the cardiac arrest caused the unattended cooking, she could have been right in front of the stove, but on the floor and incapable of turning it off.


That is true, but she could have had the attract after the fire started. Either way my dad was right. Of course, if you have a heart attack, there is nothing you can due. It does make me nervous though, because living in an apartment, you have to hope your neighbors don't have an attack.
 
