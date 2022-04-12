 Skip to content
(Politico)   STDs are surging, but are apparently not enough of a burning issue to be funded   (politico.com) divider line
11
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I know this last season seems like a retread of the previous season, but I think some of the writers were distracted and talking about Picard and Lower Decks instead of...
oh, sexually transmitted diseases.

Gotcha.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free is always good, unless it's an std.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why are we funding STDs? We should fund the eradication of STDs, instead.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why would anyone want to fund STDs?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: Why are we funding STDs? We should fund the eradication of STDs, instead.


Damnit
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who is it surging among?  The antimask maga chuds?  Of course.  If they wont wear a mask they wont wear a rubber.  Maskers believe in science and know that barriers reduce disease transmission rates.

And only maga have contact with sore ridden or pus discharging people.  Dont have sex with people who have sores or disgusting discharge.

Dont be maga.  Wear a rubber, you filthy animals.
 
hej
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not sure why this is being greenlit given how low the risk is for the average Farker.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Who is it surging among?  The antimask maga chuds?  Of course.  If they wont wear a mask they wont wear a rubber.  Maskers believe in science and know that barriers reduce disease transmission rates.

And only maga have contact with sore ridden or pus discharging people.  Dont have sex with people who have sores or disgusting discharge.

Dont be maga.  Wear a rubber, you filthy animals.


Seriously considering the surge started the 1st year of covid.
Ok locked down and farking but chance are you were locked down with someone your already farking.

That and during a pandemic farking random people should not be as easy as usual.

Let them scratch and burn for a while, no funding need just some horse paste
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, is subby saying that we need more funding for abstinence only STD prevention?
 
Tentacle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
People are still having sex. This AIDS thing's not working.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.