 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTSP)   Oh, the huge Manatee scrap metal facility fire was caused by an assploding battery   (wtsp.com) divider line
4
    More: Interesting, Lithium battery, Lithium, Rechargeable battery, Recyclable materials, English-language films, Spread Toolkit, Lithium-ion battery, kids scooter  
•       •       •

312 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2022 at 10:10 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Very metal.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Follow up tag was sleeping..
 
dyhchong
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Probably made their job easier. They only want the non-burnables anyway.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
growing up a socal steel mill had a huge explosion. they had a furnace full of molten steel to which they added a quantity of scrap shock absorbers, which were filled with oil...
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.