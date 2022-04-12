 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 30 Fresno)   So, the house that the suspect climbed on the roof of? It was subby's dad's house. Dad and stepmom are okay, but dad says it was the family dog who helped the police find the guy   (abc30.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Crime, Fresno police, English-language films, traffic stop, suspects' vehicle, Fresno Police Department, Battery, Assault  
•       •       •

870 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2022 at 3:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obligatory you dog wants steak 🥩 or at least a good walk to calm the nerves.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry to hear your dad lives in Fresno, submitter. Condolences.
 
NTidd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dog lived?
 
zidders
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good dog. Glad everyone is OK.
 
KerryKlu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then he fixed the cable?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure makes me want to move to Fresno.........................snort
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NTidd: The dog lived?


No, they shot the dog, they always shoot the dog...
 
Anastacya
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Subby here. Dog is alive. Glad dad didn't make the news because he would become a meme.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.