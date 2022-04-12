 Skip to content
(KHOU Houston)   Houston wants park visitors to stop feeding the ducks but has anyone asked the ducks to stop eating?   (khou.com) divider line
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you've got a major issue with domestic ducks, it's usually got more to do with people abandoning ducks than with feeding them.

Domestic breeds aren't usually very good at hatching their own ducklings.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest of the bunch were bred for their meat and they're not supposed to be here.

Looks like the problem is the same as the solution.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are good eats... I'll get my net.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's too many ducks, just let people know they are free and you can take them home
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "it was reported that two ducks were found at the park with their bills splintered to pieces. "

Feeding firecrackers to ducks just isn't right.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you're hunting ducks, kill the males, the colorful ones.  Male ducks are rapists.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: FTFA: "it was reported that two ducks were found at the park with their bills splintered to pieces. "

Feeding firecrackers to ducks just isn't right.


Well the article does say that, "the population of domestic ducks has exploded"
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: FTFA: "it was reported that two ducks were found at the park with their bills splintered to pieces. "


Fark user imageView Full Size


...what is wrong with people?  Abusing domestic ducks?  How does that even?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Two of the ducks in my flock at home were domestic ducks that were abandoned at municipal lakes. My son made it his mission to take them in. I figure it's (hopefully) no worse than adopting a stray cat.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Got any grapes?
 
sephjnr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In a world full of Houstons, be more Baltimore.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: FTFA: "it was reported that two ducks were found at the park with their bills splintered to pieces. "

Feeding firecrackers to ducks just isn't right.


Canadian geese on the other hand...
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: WastrelWay: FTFA: "it was reported that two ducks were found at the park with their bills splintered to pieces. "

Feeding firecrackers to ducks just isn't right.

Canadian geese on the other hand...


No don't feed Canada geese to ducks either, unless you put them through a wood chipper first.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They've had a population explosion all over town it seems.  We have a shiatload out at exploration green.

In the still/thumbnail for that video - on the other side of the pond slightly to the right of that paddle boat, is a favorite picnic spot of mine with the family.  It used to be lush, soft grass but it has been trampled to where the grass is gone.  Over the last year, I thought that was because of a lack of maintenance but now wonder if it is a crazy duck population.
 
zez
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
observer.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JessieL: If you've got a major issue with domestic ducks, it's usually got more to do with people abandoning ducks than with feeding them.

Domestic breeds aren't usually very good at hatching their own ducklings.


Sounds like a self correcting problem
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chitownmike: JessieL: If you've got a major issue with domestic ducks, it's usually got more to do with people abandoning ducks than with feeding them.

Domestic breeds aren't usually very good at hatching their own ducklings.

Sounds like a self correcting problem


Only if people stop dumping their ducks.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mononymous: If you're hunting ducks, kill the males, the colorful ones.  Male ducks are rapists.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Don't care, had sex"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: WastrelWay: FTFA: "it was reported that two ducks were found at the park with their bills splintered to pieces. "

[Fark user image image 339x336]

...what is wrong with people?  Abusing domestic ducks?  How does that even?


I'm guessing you have never been around ducks
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: MythDragon: WastrelWay: FTFA: "it was reported that two ducks were found at the park with their bills splintered to pieces. "

Feeding firecrackers to ducks just isn't right.

Canadian geese on the other hand...

No don't feed Canada geese to ducks either, unless you put them through a wood chipper first.


If you already have the chipper out just take care of the ducks too
 
Eravior
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Workers say the duck population has exploded creating an unsanitary situation."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
