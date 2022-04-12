 Skip to content
(CNN)   For your review of odd fetishes today, Lululemon wants your used workout clothes. Those vending machines don't fill themselves. Gross   (cnn.com) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Of all the weeks for my etsy store to go on strike.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Leggings thread?

Oh wait, it's NuFark. Carry on.


/what's the guy equivalent of leggings?
 
daffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow. I have some that I would sell. That is strange, but it's good money for something that I am not wearing.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
TTIUWP
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Leggings thread?

Oh wait, it's NuFark. Carry on.


/what's the guy equivalent of leggings?


Jeggings. Duh.

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
real_kibo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Another irritating neologism that squicks my cankles:

"garbage sorter" is now "an industry expert in recommerce"

https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/12/business/lululemon-expands-resale-program/index.html

I don't shop at Lululemon, so technically, I'm committing decommerce every time I walk by their store. Or is that uncommerce? Either way, I remain happy to be unmutual, Number Six.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

