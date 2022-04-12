 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Simple Minds, Devo, Kate Bush, Thompson Twins, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #331. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright everyone?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

/The third and final season of 'Derry Girls' starts today.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Might not be around much this week. Covering for a coworker. Kind of a hassle.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let's see if the winds affect the signal
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey, the Church is on the pre-game show!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark is acting a bit - er - farked today.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hello everybody,

I'm here. Presumably ready. If only you could be ready for something like this....
Simple Minds and Kate Bush, I'm already happy.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh Claudia.
Those buttons are beasts huh?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thank you for the toy surprise.
Like a bonus 45 in the LP
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Might not be around much this week. Covering for a coworker. Kind of a hassle.


I know this pain very, very well. This time I've been covering for a workmate only for three weeks...
You deserve a break and two hour break is just perfect.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/The third and final season of 'Derry Girls' starts today.


Oh yes.
Going to be tuning in to that downloading a digital safety backup copy for sure
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Might not be around much this week. Covering for a coworker. Kind of a hassle.


Get them to listen in too
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Howdy all. Back from the most stressful vacay evar!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was that ?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Standing by, but have to run 1 quick errand.

/I was beginning to wonder where today's thread was.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Howdy all. Back from the most stressful vacay evar!


Glad you're back all in one piece.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pista: Oh Claudia.
Those buttons are beasts huh?


buttons, how do they work?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Howdy all. Back from the most stressful vacay evar!


Isn't that normal for Disney?
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 400x408]


there's like three people that get that, and they're probably all in this thread.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Back in time. I'd actually meant to submit that previous comment before I left, but didn't click the "add comment" button lol.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For the rest of them, then.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Oh Claudia.
Those buttons are beasts huh?

buttons, how do they work?


& there was me thinking you were a
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: For the rest of them, then.

[Fark user image 400x260]


WANT
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Girls at Our Best!

YESS!

ANOTHER band SCNW turned me on to. Thank you!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: For the rest of them, then.

[Fark user image 400x260]

WANT


wait. those are fake. i thought someone had put sweaters on real live penguins. no longer want.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Oh Claudia.
Those buttons are beasts huh?

buttons, how do they work?

& there was me thinking you were a
[images.fineartamerica.com image 750x900]


The struggle is real, even for professionals.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nesher: Girls at Our Best!

YESS!

ANOTHER band SCNW turned me on to. Thank you!


abso-freaking-lutely. i love this band.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Made it... however briefly...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Do the hustle
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I had a crush on the chick with the shades
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: I had a crush on the chick with the shades


This one?
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pista: west.la.lawyer: I had a crush on the chick with the shades

This one?
[i0.wp.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


nice - naw, it was Emma sideways with new wave wrap-arounds
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Getting the stabby out of the way nice & early then
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pista: Getting the stabby out of the way nice & early then


He's just getting started.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Howdy all. Back from the most stressful vacay evar!


Ah, yes. Those "vacations" where you look forward to going back to work after. Been a while since I've had one of those.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Didi I miss Violator?

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
ok, be honest, how many of you thought i was gonna play gorillaz just now
 
