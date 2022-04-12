 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   You know things are bad when, after several aborted landing attempts at JFK, passengers plead to be let out of their plane in Newark   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

118 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2022 at 1:35 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
People are morons, I trust the pilot to judge weather conditions over paranoid idiot Trump voters. I know because they are loud and outspoken about shiat they know nothing about. I'm sure the kids are scared, because these idiots are causing a panic on an airplane. They should all be farking arrested.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They probably live in New Jersey...and got discount tickets leaving from JFK.

(reads TFA)....oh fark that. They have to go through customs for the international flight, and Jersey doesn't have the staff to clear them.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I will take Newark airport any day over trying to get in and out of JFK anywhere near rush-hour.
 
Daer21
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: People are morons, I trust the pilot to judge weather conditions over paranoid idiot Trump voters. I know because they are loud and outspoken about shiat they know nothing about. I'm sure the kids are scared, because these idiots are causing a panic on an airplane. They should all be farking arrested.


Your pilot is a person, and likely a Trumper.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Queens or Newark.....Queens or Newark.....there is no winning answer here.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I will take Newark airport any day over trying to get in and out of JFK anywhere near rush-hour.


This. It's usually cheaper too, and it's much closer to the city than people realize. LaGuardia or Newark, never JFK (unless you are leaving to go international).
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.