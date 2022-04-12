 Skip to content
(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   Box truck driver in Minnesota now in desperate need of new pair of underwear (with video)   (fox29.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Automobile, Minnesota, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwestern United States, United States District Court for the District of Minnesota, Norwegian American, Scott County, Minnesota, KSTP-TV  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The out of control merging Civic driver that hit him probably didn't survive, or if they did, will have a lifetime of pain and suffering.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kudos to the engineers that build and designed that rail.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Holy shiat!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was that, technically, an explosion? That looks like a ruptured fuel tank & a bunch of leaked fuel bursting into flames. Conflagration, certainly, but I didn't see compression or shock wave.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The out of control merging Civic driver that hit him probably didn't survive, or if they did, will have a lifetime of pain and suffering.


If you read the article (who does that?) it says he was fine and is being processed for drunk driving.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Was that, technically, an explosion? That looks like a ruptured fuel tank & a bunch of leaked fuel bursting into flames. Conflagration, certainly, but I didn't see compression or shock wave.


It was an implosion.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Your box is on fire 🔥 yo

/ maybe get that checked out
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anytime I see the words "box truck," the first thing that comes to mind is that mirrored truck in eastern Europe where they film porn while parked in public areas.

Not that I've ever watched any of that. I heard about it somewhere.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I like how the dark sedan sees the whole thing, slows to a near stop, says 'fark it' and guns it past. I think most of us would do the same.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Drovee past the scene on my way home yesterday. There was nothing left of that truck. Glad everyone got out ok
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What's with the farking jackholes driving blindly through a thick plume of black smoke.  That's how people get ran over idiots.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: markie_farkie: The out of control merging Civic driver that hit him probably didn't survive, or if they did, will have a lifetime of pain and suffering.

If you read the article (who does that?) it says he was fine and is being processed for drunk driving.


I applaud your RTFA skills, then.  Thank you for enlightening us all, especially those of us who are too farking lazy to bother with the text portions.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IgG4: Drovee past the scene on my way home yesterday. There was nothing left of that truck. Glad everyone got out ok


Was trying to see but they seem to use a cam from 1998... It looked like the box survived... Guess not.
 
fsbilly
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RolfBlitzer: FormlessOne: Was that, technically, an explosion? That looks like a ruptured fuel tank & a bunch of leaked fuel bursting into flames. Conflagration, certainly, but I didn't see compression or shock wave.

It was an implosion.


The crazy part was the raining fire off the side of the bridge. Just missed a car and looks like they actually put it out driving over.
 
drewsclues
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FormlessOne: Was that, technically, an explosion? That looks like a ruptured fuel tank & a bunch of leaked fuel bursting into flames. Conflagration, certainly, but I didn't see compression or shock wave.


shuush. it blowed up real good.
 
