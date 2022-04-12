 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(EuroNews)   Committee looking into child sex abuse in the Portuguese Catholic Church fear the nearly 300 testimonies they have heard so far are "just the tip" of the iceberg. That's what he said   (euronews.com) divider line
13
    More: Sad, Child abuse, Sexual abuse, Child sexual abuse, lay committee, alleged victims, historic child sex abuse, reported cases, Portugal  
•       •       •

242 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2022 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but as priests, they apparently have immunity from criminal prosecution.

Go-ahead, putctje lists side by side.
Convicted after trial. And serving time.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the alleged victims are male

No shiat.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having been raised in the Catholic church, I cannot for the life of me understand how otherwise good people can still support what is industrialized pedophilia. Alas, most of my family remains steadfastly committed.

/ Sister bailed after high school, me, about 20 years ago
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every few years there's another decades-long gauntlet of abuse and/or murder of vulnerable children. A few years from now we'll find out about another.

You should all realize by now that this means it never, ever stops. Everyone will be outraged for a little bit, then we'll act like it's a thing in the past that already happened.... meanwhile the one we'll find out about 5 years from now is happening RIGHT NOW.

The Catholic church will simply not ever stop abusing its power, and raping and/or murdering vulnerable children. Religion is farked up.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark the Catholic Church with a giant cactus.

/might as well do the same with any religion, honestly
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shocking no one...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Yeah, but as priests, they apparently have immunity from criminal prosecution.

Go-ahead, putctje lists side by side.
Convicted after trial. And serving time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Creoena: Fark the Catholic Church with a giant cactus.


Tape a picture of 2001 Justin Bieber and we have an accord.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Catholic Church involved in sex abuse and coverups?

That never happens.

Damn you Catholics
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Having been raised in the Catholic church, I cannot for the life of me understand how otherwise good people can still support what is industrialized pedophilia. Alas, most of my family remains steadfastly committed.

/ Sister bailed after high school, me, about 20 years ago


My sister is a nun. Our siblings have bailed on the church, me included.  Parents are clinging tightly because if they don't, they lose their daughter.
 
ghambone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those are usually the numbers from 1 Church. As a kid, I never really understood why they tried to trick us into thinking Jesus was real. Now, I know.

Religion is for coonts, and the stupid and scared.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.