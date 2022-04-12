 Skip to content
(Twitter)   New York counterterrorism unit does not think subway attack is "classic" terrorism. French Jacobins cleared of any wrongdoing. Robespierre unavailable for comment   (twitter.com) divider line
40
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
mactheknife
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Anyone seen Bernie Goetz lately?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So it was a white guy?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Murica
 
assjuice
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
People on the internet who weren't there and have no first-hand knowledge will be sure to lend their expertise.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is simply a manifestation of the failure of the liberals to admit that mandatory gun safety classes should be taught to our schoolchildren.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's a scam. People will hate New Terrorism and then Classic Terrorism will be more popular than ever.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's only genuine terrorism if it's from the right region of France. This is only sparkling extremism.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
*Counter-terrorists win*
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People are always getting Classical terrorism mixed up with Baroque terrorism. They're really quite different.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Classic, Legal Terrorism with a capital T has a political aim.

This is literal terrorism.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Classic terrorism is slowly becoming Oldie terrorism.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Classic, Legal Terrorism with a capital T has a political aim.

This is literal terrorism.


Lower case t terrorism, I guess
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Trump to say he would've hunted down the shooter in 3,2....
 
AnyName
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

saywhonow: So it was a white guy?


If you go to a non-US news source you'll find out it's a black male.

Almost five hours on, the suspect - described as a Black male, 5'5" with a heavy build, and wearing a green construction vest and grey sweatshirt - remains on the run.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/brooklyn-shooting-subway-explosion-sunset-park-b2056391.html

I'm sure all the people screaming about it "not being terrorism cause the guys white" in the other thread will immediately admit what a bunch of idiots they are.  Or they'll just keep posting incorrect garbage, just louder.
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Crazy mass shooter with a side of explosives.
 
Alebak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"At first we heard someone brown did it, now we're not sure. Also it (mostly) involved shooting people so we can't treat it like THAT big a deal or we'll have to treat them ALL like full on terrorism."
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just a little attempted mass murder with some special effects. Hardly the Brahms of subway terrorism.
Overall, for terror, I give it a C+, but I'll expect better by the end of the semester.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
PirateKing: People are always getting Classical terrorism mixed up with Baroque terrorism. They're really quite different.

New Wave Terrorists are so much more interesting...Give me some Symbianese Liberation Front or
Baader Meinhoff...
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

saywhonow: So it was a white guy?


Nope. Gonna be hard for farkers to spin this one.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People were shot in America?

How is this even news anymore? This should just be part of the weather report. We clearly accept it - we're doing exactly nothing to prevent it, so yeah "High yesterday was 75, low 57, 4 people shot. This weekend, it looks warmer, sunnier, and shootier. Back to you, Bob."
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow, nobody killed yet, that's nearly as many people injured as in that Sacramento gangbanger shoot out last week.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: New Wave Terrorists are so much more interesting...Give me some Symbianese Liberation Front or
Baader Meinhoff...


Sure its catchy, but it lacks the depth of Progressive Terrorism.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can tell it was alternative terrorism and not classic because it went from quiet verse to loud chorus and omitted the guitar solo.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well thats obvious subby. Classic terrorism has functional explosions, not duds
 
berylman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Remember way back when before mass shootings were commonplace that it was described as an employee "going postal". This was no doubt premediated and very likely some insane grudge with MTA
 
AnyName
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: saywhonow: So it was a white guy?

Nope. Gonna be hard for farkers to spin this one.


Maybe he identifies as a white woman demanding to speak to a manager.

/ Damn Karens!!!
 
Abox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Probably just means no demands or group with an agenda behind it.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I liked Classical Terrorism better when it was called Wagner.
 
webron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Basically, the unit felt that if they called it terrorism, they would actually have to do work, instead of speeding around town pretending they are Jack Bauer for 24 and shaking down immigrants.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kbronsito: It's a scam. People will hate New Terrorism and then Classic Terrorism will be more popular than ever.


It goes great with new Jello Pudding Terrorism!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: saywhonow: So it was a white guy?

Nope. Gonna be hard for farkers to spin this one.


I don't get it.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Wow, nobody killed yet, that's nearly as many people injured as in that Sacramento gangbanger shoot out last week.


Now now. We don't use terms like gangbanger shoot out around here. That would detract from the fark narrative that guns are bad rather than the people using them.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: PirateKing: People are always getting Classical terrorism mixed up with Baroque terrorism. They're really quite different.

New Wave Terrorists are so much more interesting...Give me some Symbianese Liberation Front or
Baader Meinhoff...


They're New Yorkers, they've seen everything. Seems more like neoterrorism.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AnyName: saywhonow: So it was a white guy?

If you go to a non-US news source you'll find out it's a black male.

Almost five hours on, the suspect - described as a Black male, 5'5" with a heavy build, and wearing a green construction vest and grey sweatshirt - remains on the run.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/brooklyn-shooting-subway-explosion-sunset-park-b2056391.html

I'm sure all the people screaming about it "not being terrorism cause the guys white" in the other thread will immediately admit what a bunch of idiots they are.  Or they'll just keep posting incorrect garbage, just louder.


Fark user imageView Full Size
White people terrorize like this and Black people terrorize like this
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They are technically correct. The most classical kind of correct.

Classical terrorism, during the French revolution, did not run to acts of violence but was terrorisme intellectuel, fear-mongering.

Classical terrorism is the kind you get from US politicians of the extreme rightish type or media whores from certain major outlets of opinion and delusion.

Yes, and Karens and Chads have more in common with French recolutionary terrorisme than mass shooters do.
 
anfrind
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are we sure it was actually a black guy, and NYPD didn't just grab the first black guy they saw and sprinkle a few AK-47's on him?
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Yes, and Karens and Chads have more in common with French recolutionary terrorisme than mass shooters do.


Have Karens and Chads teamed up?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PirateKing: People are always getting Classical terrorism mixed up with Baroque terrorism. They're really quite different.


In France, for half a century, they had rococco terrorisme. Now they have minimalism and international style buildings instead of traditional period styles.

Have you seen la nouvelle cuisine? It's all terrorism and leaning towers of Babble that take longer to read about than to prepare and eat.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Abox: brantgoose: Yes, and Karens and Chads have more in common with French recolutionary terrorisme than mass shooters do.

Have Karens and Chads teamed up?


I'm just trying to trigger Drew. Drew Duril.
 
