(CNN)   If I'm reading this correctly, Krispy Kreme is now into pegging   (cnn.com) divider line
18
posted to Main » and Business » on 12 Apr 2022 at 2:50 PM (18 minutes ago)



18 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't ask where the hole comes from, just don't ask.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You read it EXACTLY right subby.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Great marketing ploy..and it worked.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
To Go takes on a new meaning.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So much gasoline is used in the production of Krispy Kreme donuts, so I can see why they are doing this. IT takes over a gallon  just to produce a single batch off the line. Fun fact: They have 10,000 gallon tanks under each Krispy Kreme shop, and it requires more gasoline than butter, milk and wheat flour combined, per donut.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whats sad is you look at the price of their "sale" and realize everyone else already sells a dozen donuts at almost that price anyways
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Biden did this" Sticker on my Krispy Kreme Kontainer?

Well, since I don't buy krispy kremes, no.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Don't ask where the hole comes from, just don't ask.


I've got some bad news about that "glaze" too.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: So much gasoline is used in the production of Krispy Kreme donuts, so I can see why they are doing this. IT takes over a gallon  just to produce a single batch off the line. Fun fact: They have 10,000 gallon tanks under each Krispy Kreme shop, and it requires more gasoline than butter, milk and wheat flour combined, per donut.


And they took a steep decline in quality when the started adding ethanol. Don't even get me started.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Donuts aren't a necessity. Price will not go above what people are willing to pay.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: So much gasoline is used in the production of Krispy Kreme donuts, so I can see why they are doing this. IT takes over a gallon  just to produce a single batch off the line. Fun fact: They have 10,000 gallon tanks under each Krispy Kreme shop, and it requires more gasoline than butter, milk and wheat flour combined, per donut.


They deliver those Beetus Bombs all over the place.  The grocery store, the convenience shop. the coffee shop and coffee shoppes and, uh, I think that's all.

I think the delivery guy has to slap insulin just being in the track.

A few years abo, I found a Dixie Creme shop and stopped in.  The donuts they sold seemed to be more KK than DC.
 
Veloram
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
NTTAWWT
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Subtonic: And they took a steep decline in quality when the started adding ethanol. Don't even get me started.


That's why you need to find a local place instead of franchises and chains. A local boutique shop near me uses JP8 and you can really taste the difference.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: So much gasoline is used in the production of Krispy Kreme donuts, so I can see why they are doing this. IT takes over a gallon  just to produce a single batch off the line. Fun fact: They have 10,000 gallon tanks under each Krispy Kreme shop, and it requires more gasoline than butter, milk and wheat flour combined, per donut.


This explains the donut shop murder on the show Shut Eye. That sounds like enough hot oil for a grisly murder.
 
goodncold
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can carry 10 donuts without using my hands.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What kind of oil are they frying the donuts in, exactly?
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Subtonic: And they took a steep decline in quality when the started adding ethanol. Don't even get me started.

That's why you need to find a local place instead of franchises and chains. A local boutique shop near me uses JP8 and you can really taste the difference.


Being pretty old school myself, I'm trying to find a kerosene-based donuter. You'd think with all the hipsters around here that would be easy.
 
Cheron
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When the internet was new and search engines green a coworker needed to research Krispy Kreme for an MBA class. She was using the Engineering Manager's computer out in the middle of the engineering building. She typed Kristy Kreme and the images that came back put pegging well into the realm of possible.
 
