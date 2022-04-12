 Skip to content
(KWWL Waterloo)   Oh semi spill... I read that wrong at first   (kwwl.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Careful with that seed, Onan...
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart move, if you don't have any clothes on then they can't tie you to the car. Now you're just one of thousands of anonymous naked dudes walking around.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Dip Flips, Slips, Tips, Trips, Unzips, Strips, And Skips"
 
suze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
supek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That was 3 months ago....

/I know, it's Fark
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A "semi-pill" is half a Viagra.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Police say the suspect then got out of his car, removed his clothes, and tried to run on foot


I know it was probably drugs, but you still only hear about this kind of crap coming out of America. We're number 1 in bath-salts related crimes! fark YEAH!!!
 
