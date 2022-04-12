 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Fake DEA agent busted at Wendy's. Apparently he couldn't stay frosty   (clickorlando.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically, his punishment is to eat the food.
 
hungryI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1. Florida
2. Bunnell
3. Wendy's
4. Tuesday
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A small crime - a dot in the matrix, if you will.
Shouldn't be hard to reboot his life.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wonder if he looks like I imagine he looks?

Reads article.

Exactly like I imagined.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You have to admire his commitment to stupid.
 
hungryI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Real DEA agents get a discount at Wendy's. They have the best LSD so they can handle severed fingers in their chili better than other customers.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Madly in love with Wendy's while having trouble affording it, he must be their best ever customer.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: I wonder if he looks like I imagine he looks?

Reads article.

Exactly like I imagined.


I could have done an exact photofit by just reading the article.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was he behind the dumpster trying to recover some of his weekly losses?
 
