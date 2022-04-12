 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Sure, hiring a defense attorney can cost you an arm and a leg, but you'd think a man accused of dumping body parts all over Arizona could afford that   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Spermbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTW candidate here.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A great man once said:

"You got a table and chairs, you gotta dinette set. You gotta table and no chairs, you got dick."

Or his name ain't Nathan Arizona.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've wanted a trial from the very beginning," he said. "I've been very patient, and I believe I can win at my trial."

Mitchell faces a maximum of more than 22 years in prison if convicted of all the charges. He is being held at the Yavapai County jail.

The prosecution withdrew a plea agreement that would have made Mitchell eligible for probation.

Looking forward to the follow up story about this guy going to prison.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mitchell faces a maximum of more than 22 years in prison if  when convicted of all the charges.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prosecution withdrew a plea agreement that would have made Mitchell eligible for probation.

It would be helpful to know the timing of that in relation to him choosing to go to trial rather than plead guilty.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: The prosecution withdrew a plea agreement that would have made Mitchell eligible for probation.

It would be helpful to know the timing of that in relation to him choosing to go to trial rather than plead guilty.


Excellent chance both of those and firing his attorney all happened at once.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline of the month, at least.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He spent all his money on gas. Thanks, Biden.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A man who is his own lawyer has a fool for a client.
 
morg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

El_Dan: morg: The prosecution withdrew a plea agreement that would have made Mitchell eligible for probation.

It would be helpful to know the timing of that in relation to him choosing to go to trial rather than plead guilty.

Excellent chance both of those and firing his attorney all happened at once.


Yeah, after giving it more thought this guy has already proven to be nuts so he probably had parole in the bag and decided to gamble.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wonder if judges start saying profanities in their head when someone say they'll represent themselves, and doubly so if the person is not a lawyer.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I demand a mistrial! My counsel is clearly incompetent!"
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Third generation with three first names?
 
