(KING 5 News)   Two mammoth tusks stolen in Seattle within the space of nine months. Police call it a big crime   (king5.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image image 300x168]


The other one is for that lizard in Riften.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They could recover them if they just follow the tribal drums and marching band music.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So when the police showed up to take the report, did one cop say to the other "why don't you ask him what's going wrong?"
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And once they are surgically implanted, I will be complete! Muahahahahaha!!!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP mammoth.
 
