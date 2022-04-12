 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Are you asking "Will this weapon defend Ukraine?". This handy flow chart will help you answer that question   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Russia claims the one on the right as an "offensive" weapon system, in 3,2,1...

One of our resident Russian trolls will be here shortly to explain why Ukraine should surrender immediately.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Russia claims the one on the right as an "offensive" weapon system, in 3,2,1...

One of our resident Russian trolls will be here shortly to explain why Ukraine should surrender immediately.


oops system forgot the picture

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
*waggles penis*

Russian troops:  OH GOD OH NO WTF OH GOD *retch* *hork* *hurl* *collapse* *die*

/but in Russian
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sdd2000: sdd2000: Russia claims the one on the right as an "offensive" weapon system, in 3,2,1...

One of our resident Russian trolls will be here shortly to explain why Ukraine should surrender immediately.

oops system forgot the picture

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 500x262]


Damn... Farm Simulator has gotten a bad case of Cerberus Syndrome lately.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is weapon? ---Yes---> Send to Ukraine
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The job is not done until the kremlin is encircled by Ukrainian tractors 3 rows deep.

/no sleep till Moscow
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Russia claims the one on the right as an "offensive" weapon system, in 3,2,1...

One of our resident Russian trolls will be here shortly to explain why Ukraine should surrender immediately.


It should.  Ukraine should surrender... To a NATO country.  Then watch Putin's head explode.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Does this machine kill fascists? If yes, then send to Ukraine.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The job is not done until the kremlin is encircled by Ukrainian tractors 3 rows deep.

/no sleep till Moscow


I would settle for using four tractors all attached to Putin's limbs and pulling in four directions at once.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I assume the chart is a fun joke. A Nimitz-class carrier would qualify as a defensive weapon platform using that chart.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The last item in the airborne category prevents intelligence-gathering drones, and they are a useful part of any defensive system. Redo the chart.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
In Ukraine traktor rides you
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The job is not done until the kremlin is encircled by Ukrainian tractors 3 rows deep.

/no sleep till Moscow


Patton was right.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

madgonad: I assume the chart is a fun joke. A Nimitz-class carrier would qualify as a defensive weapon platform using that chart.


Send to Ukraine
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Is weapon? ---Yes---> Send to Ukraine


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fruit flies like a banana [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

madgonad: I assume the chart is a fun joke. A Nimitz-class carrier would qualify as a defensive weapon platform using that chart.


Then Send to Ukraine.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Is weapon? ---Yes---> Send to Ukraine


|
|
-------- No -------> Send to Ukraine anyway
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
IS it ammo? send it to Ukrainian Marines Mariupol...NOW, by any means necessary
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pup.socket: The last item in the airborne category prevents intelligence-gathering drones, and they are a useful part of any defensive system. Redo the chart.


That's not how a flowchart works.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Does the EMP of a thermonuclear blast count as "mounting defensive countermeasures"?
 
abbarach
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pup.socket: The last item in the airborne category prevents intelligence-gathering drones, and they are a useful part of any defensive system. Redo the chart.


What, you mean a document produced by "Ukrainian Meme Forces" may not be on the up and up????
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I disagree with Biden's position here, but I also fully understand him not wanting to give Putin any excuse to start nuclear farking war.
 
hej
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This was enormously helpful.  I've had an M1 Abrams sitting in my garage for a few years now that I was going to send, glad I didn't go through the trouble.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
After seeing the tweet of the Russian convoy on the highway I wondered about using loaded cement trucks to plow into them.. their rout is predictable and a few rolling down the highway the wrong way at high speed should mess them up a bit.  Or hit them at crossings, it's a long convoy so accuracy should not be a problem.   They should be getting hit by anything large.   Semi, school bus... load them up with dirt and speed it at them from the sides.  Hell a full sized minivan loaded with dirt should be able to disable one of those trucks if it hits it at 80 on the side.   The convoy will have to play frogger the whole way
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We've been developing a Meme Flowchart along similar lines using various elements of the natural and unnatural world.
 
Tman144
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, the best defense is a good offense, so let's give them whatever we got.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: sdd2000: Russia claims the one on the right as an "offensive" weapon system, in 3,2,1...

One of our resident Russian trolls will be here shortly to explain why Ukraine should surrender immediately.

It should.  Ukraine should surrender... To a NATO country.  Then watch Putin's head explode.


I was thinking more that several NATO countries should begin a live fire joint military exercise in all of Ukraine, including Crimea and the Donbas regions.  They should advise Russia of this and give them 4 hours to clear any personnel that are lost out of the area, as well as promise to return any gear left behind*
As Russia has not declared war on Ukraine they should have no issues with this.

*no guarantees will be made on condition of said gear
 
Nimbull
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Doesn't Taco Bell make weapons grade burritos?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: fragMasterFlash: The job is not done until the kremlin is encircled by Ukrainian tractors 3 rows deep.

/no sleep till Moscow

Patton was right.


Yes and no.  Was e right that the US and Russia would  eventually be enemies? Yes. Was he right that we should have just mounted up the tanks and crushed Moscow too? Not so much.  Russia was allowed to run wild in Eastern Europe because the war wasn't over when Berlin fell.   Japan was still out there to be dealt with and they had 6,000,000 Imperial Army troops occupying China.    Since nobody new the atomic bomb would end the war the way it did , the Pan was to invade Japan's mother islands while Russia used it's patented "Human bullet stopping" tactics to engage in one of the classic blunders, starting a land war in Asia, to tie up the IJA there and keep it from reinforcing the home islands
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pup.socket: The last item in the airborne category prevents intelligence-gathering drones, and they are a useful part of any defensive system. Redo the chart.


You can use an intelligence drone to defend airspace, so it's okay.

/I mean, it can't do it more than once, but it counts.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

abbarach: pup.socket: The last item in the airborne category prevents intelligence-gathering drones, and they are a useful part of any defensive system. Redo the chart.

What, you mean a document produced by "Ukrainian Meme Forces" may not be on the up and up????


The real unsung heroes of Ukraine.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"I didn't carry this f*cking tablet down here just so you could make up your own rules, you asshole."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

xanadian: *waggles penis*

Russian troops:  OH GOD OH NO WTF OH GOD *retch* *hork* *hurl* *collapse* *die*

/but in Russian


Send them the cyst-filled ribs to offer the Russian troops.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kubo: "I didn't carry this f*cking tablet down here just so you could make up your own rules, you asshole."

[Fark user image 350x450]


Oops.
 
keldaria
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I chucked a bit. Then I got to this part and laughed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The job is not done until the kremlin is encircled by Ukrainian tractors 3 rows deep.

/no sleep till Moscow


Thanks for the ear worm. 🤣
 
snapperhead
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When you are fighting on your own turf, everything is a defensive weapon.
 
