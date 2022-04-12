 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Good news: you can now win the chance to cheat death by painting the roof of Seattle's Space Needle and not even get paid for your effort   (kiro7.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

779 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2022 at 11:20 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kid_icarus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah up there where the pool is.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No thanks.
I'm waiting for the contest to put vinyl siding on the Gateway Arch.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I figure I'm cheating death when I get up every morning.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
SEATTLE - Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be on the roof of the Space Needle?

No. This was plenty for me, thanks.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why don't they just get that local Henry guy to change it up every year & have over with it?
 
clovercat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can't wait to get started. But I'll try.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Step 1:  Take out a huge Life Insurance Policy.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I watched a show years ago about the guy that had a quite nice salary changing the light bulb on it and other towers in the city.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
chicagotribune.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Won't get paid for your work, won't get paid if they kill you.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not the fall that gets you. It's the sudden stop at the end.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Worst Bloody Mary ever.
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Once Sir Mix Alot is done jerking it off there won't be any need for paint:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/always kind of dug the sailer dude doing the running man next to him.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is this a Hipster thing? Ask for help on a project that you will be paid for (and/or will charge others to buy and/or experience), but won't pay the people who help you on that project?

/Wow, that's a lot of exposure!
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Only if I can paint "WELCOME TO PORTLAND" in big letters.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Only if I lose a bet and I don't gamble. Maybe these guys could do it?

Mudhoney - Chardonnay (Live on KEXP)
Youtube rPhqtP1Ume4
 
kb7rky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FUN FACT: My parents were married in Seattle, and lived in an apartment house near the site. They had to move when the World's Fair was being built.

That said...they better fucking well provide some sort of protective equipment to the winners who get to paint the roof. It's a long drop to the plaza below...and that would be REALLY BAD PR for Seattle Center.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Heh I'm gonna paint dicks on it
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"We're gonna have to have another contest."
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.