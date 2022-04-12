 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Hellooooooooo Nurse--oh, wait   (kiro7.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a joker.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually I'm a dolphin.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How tragic.

Imagine if everyone who broke into someone else's house was killed?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(On the dead man's tombstone): "Dear Penthouse Letters, I thought this would never happen to me..."
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never, ever try that in Texas. You should just assume everyone has a gun and will use it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12:30 AM? I don't care who you are if you insist upon making a fuss at my house at that hour I will end you, if that is what it takes to get you to STFU.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
HELLO NURSE
Youtube tUX7Y72ES3k

Works both ways though.
 
Pert
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Busted...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Klinger?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maximum FAFO detected.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Something like this, I imagine ...
 
